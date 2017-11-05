Virat Kohli is known for his incredible strike rate on the cricket pitch and is a true tormentor of the ball but his love for sports just doesn't end with cricket. Kohli and his love affair with football are quite evident among his supporters. His cricketing feat is world known, so we bring you some of the inside details about his football romance.

Virat Kohli completed his 29 years on November 5 and everybody is going gaga about the incredible feats that he has achieved in his beloved game of cricket. Outside cricket, when we talk about Virat Kohli’s love affair, the first thing that comes to the mind is Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma but that’s not all Virat. The charismatic Indian cricketer also has an extreme affection for football and has been seen flaunting his love for football on multiple occasions.

When football was moving beyond the I-League with a much glittery Indian Super League, Virat Kohli saw an opportunity to begin a venture in the sport. One of the richest sportspersons in India, Kohli, invested in the newly formed football club FC Goa and is the co-owner of the club since 2014. He recruited now retired Arsenal player Robert Pires in the inaugural year to play for Goa and also secured the services of Brazilian legend Zico to manage the club.

The 29-year-old’s biggest fan moment came in April, 2017 when he met the former World Player of the Year Luis Figo. Kohli got a picture clicked with the Portuguese legend and captioned it, “With the legend himself Luis Figo. What an absolutely wonderful man #Grateful #FanBoyMoment.”

Also, before the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, he shared a morale-boosting video for the young Indian footballers.

Virat Kohli was most recently seen kicking the ball around with his feet in the celebrity clasico between All Hearts FC and All Stars. During an interview with the Star Sports before the clasico match, Kohli revealed his love for football and much more:

According to him If he was a player in FIFA video game, he would have been rated 98. Virat Kohli’s favourite field position is left wing, where he can use his sprints and passing vision to his attackers’ advantage. He has no preferred foot as he can use both of his feet during play. Real Madrid goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo is his favourite footballer.