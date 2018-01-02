The Indian Premier League 2018 retention event will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network on January 4th. The retention event will be an important affair for all the teams as they would have one final chance to retain the players they want to. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all decided the players they want to keep.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is set to be a mega cricketing affair with the veteran eight teams tussling for the title once again. The tournament will be grand in all aspects as most of the players Indian and foreigners will go under the hammer at the auction which is scheduled to be held on January 27th and 28th in Bengaluru. The IPL teams have been allotted a spending sum of Rs 80 crore for the purchases and have been gifted the chance to retain at least five players. Three players can be retained directly while two can be roped in by using the Right to Match (RTM) card. January 4th is the last day for the teams to submit the names of the retained players. Ahead of the deadline, the IPL governing council has confirmed that the IPL retention event before the IPL auctions will be broadcasted live on Star Sports.

The IPL retention even will be held in Mumbai on January 4 and the ceremony can be followed live on Star Sports network. The welcome change is likely to be an instant hit among the ardent cricket fans who would be eagerly waiting to see the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad keep their prized possession. As per reports, earlier the IPL franchises were supposed to send formal e-mails to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with an attached list of retained players but now they can put their decision in public.

“The idea is to send out a message that the IPL is not just about money. A lot of effort is put in team-building and we want to start the IPL coverage through retention. The retained players form the core of the teams,” a Star official was quoted saying to Pune Mirror. The media rights were with Sony TV network for the first ten seasons but Star has bagged the broadcasting rights and digital media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL)by forking out a whopping Rs 16347.5 crore at the BCCI-organised auction which held in Mumbai in September this year.

MS Dhoni will once again return in the colour yellow with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a captain after spending two seasons with the Rising Pune Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals will also mark a return and looks set to retain their former charismatic captain Steve Smith. As the retention deadline inches closer almost every IPL side has decided on the players’ combination they want to stay with. RCB is yet to decide on Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers while Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold on David Warner as their main man. CSK look set to keep Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina.

Delhi Daredevils might go ahead by re-securing the services of young guns Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians will slot back skipper Rohit Sharma along with the Pandya brothers: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.