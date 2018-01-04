Indian Premier League 2018: There will be an IPL retention event for the first time in the history of the mega T20 league. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be making a comeback in the competition from the next edition and will be rearing to make the most of the opportunity they have got to retain their best players ahead of the big auction day.

The Indian Premier League madness has once again hit the fans but this time it isn’t the cricketing action which is at sight. The retention ceremony of the cash-rich T20 league is set to get underway in a few hours from now in what is expected to be a mega affair with future of some of the big names like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith will be on the line. The event is scheduled to happen in Mumbai and will feature the owners of all the eight IPL franchises and the IPL governing council officials. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will also be marking their returns in the league and will look to capitalise big on the set of players they have from their last season.

The eight IPL teams will reveal the names of three players they want to retain ahead of the IPL 2018 auctions which will take place in Bengaluru on January 28th. The teams can keep hold of at least 5 players through the combination of pre-auction retention and by using a Right to Match (RTM) card. All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the highlighted affair. Chennai are confident about holding back MS Dhoni and also bring back star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and their most consistent run-getter Suresh Raina. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Virat Kohli is certain to lead the Bengaluru outfit once again in the 11th edition of the IPL as the RCB owners are keen on keeping the services of the ace Indian.

The IPL retention event will be first such ceremony in the history of the IPL as it will be aired on the Star Sports network for the first time in 10 years. This will be Star Sports first exclusive coverage related to the tournament after bagging the broadcasting right earlier in October 2017. Earlier the franchises were supposed to send an email with the list of retained players to the BCCI but now the IPL committee has decided to let the audience be a part of the moves of their favourite teams.

Here is everything you need to know about the IPL retention event 2018:

What is IPL retention event?

At the IPL retention event which will be the first of its kind event in the history of any T20 league, the franchises will be able to book at least three players of their choice from their previous squad who they feel will bring strength to their team. All eight IPL teams with their respective representatives will take part in the event. BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla will also be present at the event.

The retention policy:

Each team can retain up to five players from their previous squad by the virtue of the combination of direct retention and Right to Match (RTM) cards. There can be a maximum three retentions or three RTMs in the bay of one franchise, they can use three retentions and save three players before auctions or instead use three RTMs without retaining any players up till the auctions.



Price guidelines for retentions:

Three players retained pre-auction and its salary cap

Player 1: Rs 15 crore

Player 2: Rs 11 crore

Player 3: Rs 7 crore

Option 2 – Two players retained pre-auction

Player 1: 12.5 crore

Player 2: 8.5 crore

Option 3 – One player retained pre-auction

Player 1: 12.5 crore

If the franchise decides to not retain any player and go ahead in the auction, they can use their RTM card and seal a deal for a lesser or a higher price than what they will be paying in order to retain the player.

Break up of players and rules:

The amount provided to each team for their expenses in the upcoming auctions has been set at Rs 80 crore. Each of team can opt for a squad consisting of maximum 25 and minimum 18 players with 8 overseas players.

A maximum number of 3 capped Indian players, 2 overseas players can be retained in the three submissions. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will have to select from the list of players who played for either Gujarat Lions or the Rising Pune Super Giants in the last season.

On uncapped players, there will be a Rs 10 lakh increase in the reserve price this season. As for capped players, Rs 30 lakh player will be sold for Rs 50 lakh. A 50 lakh player, meanwhile, will be sold for Rs 75 lakh. There is no change in the minimum auction reserve price for players in the range of Rs 1, 1.5 and 2 crore as decided by the IPL Governing Council.