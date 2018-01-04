The Delhi Daredevils on Thursday announced that the team has roped in former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the head coach of the side. Ponting has previously worked in the coaching setup of the Mumbai Indians and will take over the reigns from Paddy Upton.

Ricky Ponting himself has vast experience of playing and coaching in the IPL. He played for the Mumbai Indians and then donned the captaincy role for the Mumbai outfit but failed to create an impact eventually shifting the leadership role to Rohit Sharma who steered the side to a convincing victory in the same season. The veteran Australian who has over 13000 runs in both Tests and ODIs will replace current Daredevils coach Paddy Upton. Rahul Dravid had to step down from the position after continuing in the role of U-19 coach for team India as they gear to prove their credentials in the World Cup.

Ponting who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012 came to the IPL where he spent last few years of his cricketing career. He was named the captain of the Mumbai side in 2013 but could only assemble 52 runs in 6 matches eventually stepping down as captain. The same year he was included in the coaching setup in the advisory capacity and helped Rohit Sharma’s men lift the title. His contract with the side expired in 2016 and he was replaced by former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene who led Mumbai to another title triumph last season.

Delhi has been in a desperate need of squad revamp and with Ponting’s presence in the dressing room they might see their chances in the IPL 11. Shreyas Iyer who was the side’s top scorer in 2015 and Rishabh Pant who had a breakthrough campaign last season have been retained alongside South Africa’s Chris Morris.