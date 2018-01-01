As the IPL 2018 Auction date inches closer, the franchises have already decided on the players they want to retain for the upcoming season. Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma are most likely to be slotted back by the Mumbai Indian whereas the Delhi Daredevils is keen on retaining Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sides have made their minds on the players they want to sustain ahead of the auction on January 27. After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier decided to put their bets on the likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, Mumbai Indians are most likely to retain Rohit Sharma along with the Pandya brothers: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. The retention is not surprising considering the way the duo has performed for the side in the previous IPLs. January 4 is the last date of submission of the list of retained players and the franchises have already figured out the combinations they want to keep in the fray.

Meanwhile, the underperforming Delhi Daredevils looks set to empty all the seats and fill them with new faces. The Delhi franchise as per reports is keen on retaining only two players namely Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Both Pant and Iyer are integral members of the Delhi batting line-up and the franchise owners don’t want to let go of their prized possession considering that they would have to dash out much lower fee on the duo. The franchise can also use the Right To Match (RTM) cards to have an edge over the other bidders for their players.

“Skipper Rohit Sharma is an automatic retention having led the team to three IPL titles. Hardik Pandya is one of the big match-winners and the interesting third retention would be Krunal Pandya,” a senior BCCI official in the know of things told PTI on Monday.

“Krunal being an uncapped Indian can be retained for only Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 7 crore for the third capped player. Also, Krunal was an exceptional performer last year,” he added. It is learnt that it is a strategic decision to retain Krunal as this will enable the franchise to buy back Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah with the ‘Right To Match’ cards, he added. Mumbai Indians were the mightiest to voice their consent on retention of at least five players as they wanted to keep their core group of players intact. For Delhi Pant and Iyer are obvious choices considering their skills in the shorter format of the game.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be making their returns in the high profile T20 league after serving two years of suspension. The two teams will get back the set of players they had under their franchise before getting banned and will have the right to retain from the lot. Rajasthan is likely to go with the retention of their former skipper Steve Smith who served as a captain for the Rising Pune Supergiants franchise in the 2017 season. Chennai have made their mind on retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja who have all been phenomenal for the men in Yellow during their stint with the franchise. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo will be brought back by the virtue of the RTM card.

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore are not yet certain of the players they want to keep after yet another dismal run in the tournament in 2017 despite having one of the most star-studded sides in the league. Rumours are rife that RCB can let go off of the illustrious top-order duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Sunrisers Hyderabad also possesses a bunch of talented players and will have a tough time deciding who they want to retain. David Warner is certain to play for the Hyderabad franchise in the upcoming IPL.