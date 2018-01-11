Iain Hume's hat-trick inspired Kerala Blasters FC beat Delhi Dynamos 3-1 on Wednesday in the Hero Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With the win, the visiting side leapfrogged defending champions ATK (9) and debutant Jamshedpur (10) on the ISL points table. After a leading the game 1-0 in the first 45 minutes of the game, Hume struck form as he completed his hat-trick with goals in the 78th and 83rd minute.

Iain Hume’s hat-trick powered Kerala Blasters FC to a 3-1 victory over Delhi Dynamos as they jumped to the sixth spot in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. Following the win, which is their second in nine matches, takes Kerala to 11 points as they leapfrogged defending champions ATK (9) and debutant Jamshedpur (10) on the ISL points table. For bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos, it was their seventh loss of the campaign. They continued to languish at the bottom of the table with only four points from nine matches. Hume struck first in the first session to give his team the lead, only for Pritam Kotal to equalise just before half-time.

In the second session, Hume struck form as he completed his hat-trick with goals in the 78th and 83rd minute. David James, who took over as the head coach of Kerala after Rene Meulensteen parted ways with the club, saw his side open the scoring 12 minutes into the game. Courage Pekuson broke down the left to get past Kotal inside the box and set it up for Hume, who slotted the ball home. Things were going well Kerala but in the 40th-minute star forward Dimtiri Berbatov had to come off due to what looked like a hamstring injury.

And just before half-time, Kotal levelled the scores for the hosts. The right-back was unmarked at the far post from a Romeo Fernandes free-kick and he rose to guide the ball into the net. After the restart, Delhi showed more impetus going forward. Lallianzuala Chhangte put in a few good balls into the box for the Delhi forwards to take advantage of. But it was Hume who gave his side the lead again in the 77th minute. After taking the ball from a throw in, he charged into the box taking on defenders before slotting the ball past the Delhi Dynamos stopper.

Ten minutes before full time, Iain Hume settled the tie with a third on the night. A Mark Sifneos through ball put Hume through on goal, and the Canadian international lifted the ball over the onrushing keeper to complete his hat-trick.