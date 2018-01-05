Thala MS Dhoni will be returning in the original yellow to lead the Chennai Super Kings to unprecedented heights in the Indian Premier League 2018. His love affair with the team has been an unaffected one and it will surely be an emotional night for the fans when they flood Chepauk in yellow to see their captain get back to business.

The Indian Premier League for the first time ever broadcasted the retention ceremony. A one of its kind event, it helped fans who wanted to get the first-hand action from the ceremony of the two teams which remained at the helm of the competition before being suspended – Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The two teams will be back in the T-20 extravaganza under their former captains but for Chennai fans it will be an emotional day to embrace when they see their very own Mahendra Singh Dhoni lead the men in yellow in his usual calm. For Dhoni too it will be a memorable moment that he has been craving for since the last 2 years.

Over 600 days have passed since we last saw the skipper play alongside some of his favorite teammates – Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina; but it looks like nothing has changed. The love, the passion, the willingness to give it back to a huge set of one of the most loyal cricket crowds in the country is still there inside each one of the three in abundance. For the Chennai fans it will be an unforgettable experience when Dhoni marches his troops at the Chepauk amidst loud ‘whistle podus’. And why not; Dhoni is Chennai and Chennai is Dhoni. The man who played tirelessly for the franchise and made it his home and the fans his family. In every way possible Dhoni defied the state divide prevalent in the country and never failed to express his love for his second home Chennai.

Going back to the first IPL in 2008, the franchises decided to build their rapport based on the star quotient of their players, the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers and Delhi Daredevils all roped in a number of local players and also made the most charismatic one out of the lot their leader. Bangalore’s favourite Rahul Dravid led the charge of the RCB, Kolkata was bound to fall under the supervision of Dada (Sourav Ganguly), Delhi roped in Indian openers VirenderSehwag and Gautam Gambhir both from Delhi while Deccan Chargers had local talents flourishing in their star-studded line-up. As the season progressed and India came to terms with the high-profile league, one thing was clear that the players aura was not enough to attract fans as big names got plundered and were eventually let go off from their local teams. But one man at the Chepauk had carved his place in the hearts of all Chennai fans and of all the cricket lovers of India. Despite being a simple local and much loved Ranchi boy, MS Dhoni was called the son of Chennai and was given the title of Thala (the leader).

The bond was not one sided, Thala loved Chepauk as much as the crowd and the result is that there hasn’t been a single IPL edition so far when Chennai didn’t finish inside the top four. Thanks to the core which Dhoni himself nurtured and built around the philosophy of winning. He didn’t limit his young guns to the IPL but took them to the national team and made them stars under his captaincy. Once widely questioned for their respective places in the side both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are now the leading all-rounders in Virat Kohli’s formidable outfit that is on a 9-series unbeaten streak in Tests.

Chennaiites never fail to greet people from Ranchi, no matter where they meet them and the wish is certain to be followed by praises for Dhoni who they feel is one of their own. “You are from thala’s state, oh we miss him and Chennai in the IPl,” an elderly lady once told me after getting a family picture clicked at some Delhi monument. She came to thank me and asked where you from and that glow on her face after hearing Ranchi was enough for me to understand the undisputed impact Dhoni has made in the hearts of Chennai public. Dhoni and Chennai Super kings has been one heartwarming story in the IPL.

Though he never went away from Chennai, when the team was suspended and he had to sport another jersey and lead the Pune franchise in his 9th IPL, Dhoni didn’t leave any stone unturned but his heart was still in Chepauk. When asked about playing for a different team after so many years, Dhoni said, “If you want me to be politically correct, that is not how I am. After eight years of IPL, it feels very different to play for any other team. All of a sudden if you want me to say that I am very excited to play for a new team, don’t give credit to CSK and the fans for the love and affection they have given us, it will be wrong.”

Professional athletes often find their solace at a club which pays them whooping amounts of money but there are a few who don’t let anything come in their way. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is that exception in the cricketing world and if you ask Chennai fans about letting him go they would rather watch a different league. Over the years there have been many such players who have committed their loyalties to a single club and made the fans their family. Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs stayed at the Old Trafford for 24 years after progressing from youth setup and went on to win a record 13 Premier League titles while destroying defences. Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard started and ended his career at the Anfield and never ever complained about not having enough trophies to his name by the end of his stint with the club. He resisted big money moves to several clubs to stay and stride Liverpool to glory. His decision to resist moves was a tough decision for him and his teammate Jammie Carragher who perfectly described his choice. “The satisfaction of one title with Liverpool, no matter how long it took, would always eclipse three or four at Stamford Bridge,” reckoned Carragher when asked why Gerrard didn’t move to Chelsea and see out a staggering contract.

For Dhoni too it was never about the money and it will never be about it; he would prefer losing in a Chennai jersey then lifting a title in a different gear. That doesn’t mean he will not put all his might when playing for some other team. During the 2016 IPL, he endured a bad phase and couldn’t lead the Rising Pune Super Giants top four finish but came back strong in 2017 to help Steve Smith pull of a runners-up finish in the league. Mahi in his illustrious IPL career has only once finished outside of the top four.Cricket for Indian fans is much more than the stats, the numbers and the figures. It is an emotion and religion which connects them with the players who they see as their idols. Go to any stadium in India and the loudest roar from the crowd will be for Dhoni if he is playing the game. Mahi’s return to Chennai was imminent and it will be a memorable night at the Cheapuk when the colour yellow will once again takeover the stands. Thala will be back to achieve new untouched milestones and gift Chennai yet another reason to celebrate.