The official match table for the upcoming Indian Premier League this season has been announced. The first match of the 11th season of IPL will be played against 3-times trophy holders Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma and returning team Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on 5th of April. The recently unveiled IPL 2018 schedule is expected to fulfill every cricket fanatic’s expectations. The National governing body for cricket in India the BCCI already sold the media rights of the 11th season of cricket’s biggest extravaganza in Indian soil for a colossal sum.
New revelations came in after IPL’s retention ceremony for its 11th season was concluded. All the eight teams, including the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians retained their star players ahead of the betting auction. Making their comeback in the 11th installment of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals retained Aussie skipper Steve Smith while Chennai Super Kings regrouped their charismatic trio of former Team India skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and hard-hitting batsman Suresh Reina.
Team India skipper Virat Kohli became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after getting retained for a staggering sum of Rs 17 crores by the Bengaluru giants Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
So without further ado let’s check out the entire schedule of the upcoming IPL 2018.
DATE MATCHES
5-April-2018 MI Vs CSK
6-April-2018 RR Vs KKR
7-April-2018 SH Vs RCB
8-April-2018 KXIP Vs DD
8-April-2018 MI Vs RR
9-April-2018 KKR Vs DD
9-April-2018 SH Vs KXIP
10-April-2018 RR Vs RCB
11-April-2018 KXIP Vs KKR
12-April-2018 MI Vs DD
13-April-2018 KKR Vs KXIP
14-April-2018 MI Vs SH
14-April-2018 RR Vs CSK
15-April-2018 KKR Vs SH
15-April-2018 DD Vs KXIP
16-April-2018 MI Vs KKR
16-April-2018 RCB Vs CSK
17-April-2018 DD Vs KKR
17-April-2018 SH Vs KXIP
18-April-2018 RR Vs RCB
19-April-2018 SH Vs DD
20-April-2018 KXIP Vs MI
21-April-2018 KKR Vs RR
22-April-2018 CSK Vs SH
22-April-2018 MI Vs RCB
23-April-2018 RR Vs KXIP
23-April-2018 KKR Vs RCB
24-April-2018 MI Vs KXIP
25-April-2018 RCB Vs SH
26-April-2018 CSK Vs KKR
27-April-2018 RCB Vs RR
28-April-2018 KKR Vs DD
28-April-2018 KXIP Vs SH
29-April-2018 CSK Vs RCB
29-April-2018 RR Vs MI
30-April-2018 KXIP Vs DD
30-April-2018 SH Vs KKR
01-May-2018 CSK Vs RR
01-May-2018 KXIP Vs RCB
02-May-2018 DD Vs SH
03-May-2018 KKR Vs CSK
04-May-2018 DD Vs RR
05-May-2018 RCB Vs KXIP
06-May-2018 SH Vs CSK
06-May-2018 DD Vs MI
07-May-2018 RCB Vs KKR
07-May-2018 KXIP Vs RR
08-May-2018 SH Vs MI
09-May-2018 KXIP Vs KKR
10-May-2018 RR Vs DD
11-May-2018 MI Vs KXIP
12-May-2018 DD Vs CSK
13-May-2018 RR Vs SH
13-May-2018 KKR Vs MI
14-May-2018 CSK Vs KXIP
14-May-2018 DD Vs RCB
16-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Qualifier 1
17-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Eliminator
19-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Qualifier 2
21-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Final VIVO IPL 2018 Match