The first match of the 11th season of IPL will be played against 3-times trophy holders Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma and returning team Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on 5th of April. The IPL 2018 final will be played on 21st of May. Making their comeback in the 11th installment of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals retained Aussie skipper Steve Smith while Chennai Super Kings regrouped their charismatic trio of former Team India skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and hard-hitting batsman Suresh Reina.

New revelations came in after IPL’s retention ceremony for its 11th season was concluded. All the eight teams, including the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians retained their star players ahead of the betting auction. Making their comeback in the 11th installment of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals retained Aussie skipper Steve Smith while Chennai Super Kings regrouped their charismatic trio of former Team India skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and hard-hitting batsman Suresh Reina.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after getting retained for a staggering sum of Rs 17 crores by the Bengaluru giants Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

So without further ado let’s check out the entire schedule of the upcoming IPL 2018.

DATE MATCHES

5-April-2018 MI Vs CSK

6-April-2018 RR Vs KKR

7-April-2018 SH Vs RCB

8-April-2018 KXIP Vs DD

8-April-2018 MI Vs RR

9-April-2018 KKR Vs DD

9-April-2018 SH Vs KXIP

10-April-2018 RR Vs RCB

11-April-2018 KXIP Vs KKR

12-April-2018 MI Vs DD

13-April-2018 KKR Vs KXIP

14-April-2018 MI Vs SH

14-April-2018 RR Vs CSK

15-April-2018 KKR Vs SH

15-April-2018 DD Vs KXIP

16-April-2018 MI Vs KKR

16-April-2018 RCB Vs CSK

17-April-2018 DD Vs KKR

17-April-2018 SH Vs KXIP

18-April-2018 RR Vs RCB

19-April-2018 SH Vs DD

20-April-2018 KXIP Vs MI

21-April-2018 KKR Vs RR

22-April-2018 CSK Vs SH

22-April-2018 MI Vs RCB

23-April-2018 RR Vs KXIP

23-April-2018 KKR Vs RCB

24-April-2018 MI Vs KXIP

25-April-2018 RCB Vs SH

26-April-2018 CSK Vs KKR

27-April-2018 RCB Vs RR

28-April-2018 KKR Vs DD

28-April-2018 KXIP Vs SH

29-April-2018 CSK Vs RCB

29-April-2018 RR Vs MI

30-April-2018 KXIP Vs DD

30-April-2018 SH Vs KKR

01-May-2018 CSK Vs RR

01-May-2018 KXIP Vs RCB

02-May-2018 DD Vs SH

03-May-2018 KKR Vs CSK

04-May-2018 DD Vs RR

05-May-2018 RCB Vs KXIP

06-May-2018 SH Vs CSK

06-May-2018 DD Vs MI

07-May-2018 RCB Vs KKR

07-May-2018 KXIP Vs RR

08-May-2018 SH Vs MI

09-May-2018 KXIP Vs KKR

10-May-2018 RR Vs DD

11-May-2018 MI Vs KXIP

12-May-2018 DD Vs CSK

13-May-2018 RR Vs SH

13-May-2018 KKR Vs MI

14-May-2018 CSK Vs KXIP

14-May-2018 DD Vs RCB

16-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Qualifier 1

17-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Eliminator

19-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Qualifier 2

21-May-2018 TBC Vs TBC, Final VIVO IPL 2018 Match