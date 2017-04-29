As the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its middle phase, Gujarat Lions will aim to accelerate from here as they face a comfortable looking Mumbai Indians at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday evening.

Gujarat, who have six points from eight matches, are improving day by day as out of the three matches, they have won two

A lot will depend on the performances of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and James Faulkner.

Mumbai will know that out of the two opponents they have lost to in the eight matches played so far, Gujarat are one of them and the visitors will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Their batsmen have been contributing. Nitish Rana (266 runs), Jos Buttler (230), Parthiv Patel (169) have been consistent, along with all-rounders Kieran Pollard (199 runs), Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Rohit Sharma has shown signs of returning to form with two crucial knocks.

LIVE — Ball by-by-ball update of the match between Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians

07: 53 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians

Team Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (c), Aaron Finch, Brendon McCullum, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (w), James Faulkner, Andrew Tye, Irfan Pathan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel (w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

07: 35 PM IST | Toss Time! Gujarat Lions Captain Suresh Raina has won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

07: 25 PM IST | Mumbai’s bowling line-up boasts the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik, Harbhajan Singh and Pollard.

It should be an interesting contest when these bowlers will be up against Gujarat’s destructive batsmen Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Raina, Aaron Finch and Dinesh Karthik.

07: 20 PM IST | FAIR WARNING! Australian medium pacer Andrew Tye has been their leading light. With 12 scalps, he is the second highest wicket-taker of this edition so far. Along with him, youngsters Basil Thampi and Nathu Singh are improving, keeping veteran Praveen Kumar on the bench.