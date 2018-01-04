Royal Challengers Bangalore paid a whopping Rs 17 crore to retain their marquee captain Virat Kohli. The Bengaluru outfit also retained South African batsman AB de Villiers and Indian youngster Sarfaraz Khan. Chennai Super Kings saved MS Dhoni for Rs 15 crore while Sunrisers kept David Warner for the same amount.

Indian skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was retained for a staggering sum of Rs 17 crores by the Bengaluru outfit becoming the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. The record-breaking captain owned one more record to his name and this time on the IPL grounds. He left behind the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to be saved at such a massive amount. Apart from Virat, RCB also retained South African clean hitter AB de Villiers and Indian youngster Sarfaraz Khan who made headlines with his explosive batting skills in the 2015 edition of the IPL.

RCB spent Rs 31 crores out of the allotted spending budget of Rs 80 crore to keep their solid top order intact. They dished out a fee Rs 11 crores for AB de Villiers and spent Rs 1.75 crores for Sarfaraz. The IPL retention event which unfolded in Mumbai was high on energy affair as the fans waited eagerly to see their favourite teams secure the best of their talents. For the first time ever an IPL retention event was broadcasted live on television and digital platforms. Mahendra Singh Dhoni back with CSK, David Warner slotted back by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rohit Sharma affirm with Mumbai Indians were some of the most highlighted retentions.

Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a combined total of Rs 33 crores. Chennai had to fork out Rs 15 crores for Dhoni, Rs 11 crores for Raina and 7 crores for Jadeja. Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils too spent Rs 33 crores to keep Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Chris Morris. Kolkata Knight Riders surprised everyone by releasing their captain Gautam Gambhir. KKR retained two West Indies all-rounders: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell for Rs 12.5 crores and Rs 8.5 crores respectively.

Rajasthan Royals kept Steve Smith for Rs 12.5 crores while Sunrisers Hyderabad saved skipper David Warner and Indian Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 12.5 crores and Rs 8.5 crores respectively. Mumbai Indians slotted back skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah by spending Rs 15, 11 and 7 crores respectively for the three players. Kings XI Punjab retained only Axar Patel for Rs 12.5 crores.

Here is the full list of retained players and the break-up amount:

We have retained our deadly duo 🔥, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar!

We hope you all are as kicked as us, because we’re knocking our socks off! 😆 We now also have 3 RTMs to use in the auction. #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/vWigwP7duS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 4, 2018

Remaining Salary Cap

Mumbai Indians – 47 crores

Rajasthan Royals – 67.5 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 49 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 59 crores

Chennai Super Kings – 47 crores

Delhi Daredevils – 47 crores

Kings XI Punjab – 67.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders – 59 crores

Who can use how many RTM cards at the IPL 2018 Auctions scheduled to take place on January 27 and 28.

Chennai Super Kings (2), Delhi Daredevils (2), Kings XI Punjab (3), Kolkata Knight Riders (3), Mumbai Indians (2), Rajasthan Royals (3), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2), Sunrisers Hyderabad (3)