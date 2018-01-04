IPL players retention 2018: Each of the eight Indian Premier League outfit on Thursday revealed the names of players they want to retain ahead of the mega auctions. The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad all capitalised on the opportunity by retaining their respective skippers MS Dhoni, Steve Smith and David Warner.

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 players retention day has concluded and all the eight IPL teams: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have revealed their best bets ahead of the auction. Some of the high profile retentions are Mahendra Singh Dhoni going back with the Chennai Super Kings who will be making a comeback in the competition after serving two years of suspension. Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have also be retained by the two-time champions. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians have kept hold of Rohit Sharma and all rounder- Hardik Pandya with pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Daredevils retained their star youngsters, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, the underperforming Delhi outfit also kept the services of South African all-rounder Chris Morris. The Royal Challengers Bangalore retained skipper Virat Kohli, veteran batsman AB de Villiers and young gun Sarfaraz Khan. Rajasthan Royals have decided to reassert their dominance on top under the leadership of skipper Steve Smith who they have kept in the fray ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have one of the best bowling line-ups in the league and will like to keep the fact intact as they have given the charge back to David Warner and have also retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hyderabad can go ahead by securing two star pacers in Trent Boult and Mustafizur Rahman or spin magician, Rashid Khan with the RTM cards. Kings XI Punjab are likely to keep two pinch hitters, Glenn Maxwell and David Miller by RTM after saving Axar Patel. Kolkata Knight Rders have released Gautam Gambhir and have opted to save two West Indies superstars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Here are all the Highlights from the IPL retention event in Mumbai:

19:40 PM IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained the trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan. Interesting inclusion their by the RCB who were expected to put their bet on Yazuvendra Chahal but have rather opted to nurture a future team India star in Sarfaraz Khan. Virat and AB’s retention are not a surprise.

19:35 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals have kept the services of Australian skipper Steve Smith who will most probably be leading the side in the IPL 11.

19:30 PM IST: As predicted earlier by NewsX, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained skipper David Warner and Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Hyderabad outfit has already announced that they will utilise all three RTM cards and make sure they keep the best players intact. Mustafizur, Rashid and Boult can be in the fray.

We have retained our deadly duo 🔥, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar!

We hope you all are as kicked as us, because we’re knocking our socks off! 😆 We now also have 3 RTMs to use in the auction. #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/vWigwP7duS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 4, 2018

19:20 PM IST: The Kings XI Punjab have retained Indian all-rounder Axar Patel. Kolkata Knight Riders have let go off captain Gautam Gambhir and retained West Indies star spinner Sunil Narine who is one of the most successful bowlers playing in the IPL and was equally scary with the bat last season. Andre Russell has also been retained by the KKR.

All hail the King of Punjab! Here's who @lionsdenkxip held on to at the Vivo #IPLRetention. pic.twitter.com/JkBIEvQ0W8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2018

Accurate with the ball & explosive with the bat! 🏏💥 That's our very own, @SunilPNarine74 for you! An integral part of the #KnightRiders family for the last 7 years, he will don the #KKR colours once again in @IPL! Welcome back! 💜#AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #VivoIPLRetention pic.twitter.com/SfAh6Sdxds — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 4, 2018

Part-time singer, full-time entertainer! 🎤🕺

When @Russell12A is on song, there are very few who hit the ball as cleanly as he does. 💥 THE VERSATILE ALL-ROUNDER IS A KNIGHT, AGAIN! Welcome back! 💜#AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #VivoIPLRetention #Retained pic.twitter.com/GqHaYdspDn — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 4, 2018

19:12 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings have retained their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja along with veteran batsman Suresh Raina. It was expected that the trio would be sustained as they form the core of the two times champions. All three have been phenomenal during their time with CSK and it will be an absolute delight for fans to see them return to the might Chepauk.

18:50 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils have retained young gun Rishabh Pant and as we predicted South African all-rounder Chris Morris. The Delhi outfit has also roped in former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as their head coach for the upcoming season. Shreyas Iyer has also been retained by the Delhi Daredevils.

The final retention of the evening for us is the young and talented #ShreyasIyer. #DilDilliHai @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/mxNqDI1N5n — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018

18:35 PM IST: Mumbai Indians have finally revealed there three retentions:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained by the Mumbai outfit.

18:20 PM IST: Here is the list of probable retentions by the eight franchises:

Rajasthan Royals – Steve Smith, James Faulkner, Ajinkya Rahane

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Virat Kohli, Yazuvendra Chahal/KL Rahul, AB de Villiers

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine/Andre Russell

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult/Mustafizur Rehman

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) – Glenn Maxwell, Mohit Sharma/Sandeep Sharma, David Miller

Delhi Daredevils – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

The IPL retention event is set to feature all the franchise owners and top BCCI officials. BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla will also be present at the event.

18:00 PM IST: Here is everything you need to know about the IPL retention event 2018:

What is IPL retention event?

At the IPL retention event which will be the first of its kind event in the history of any T20 league, the franchises will be able to book at least three players of their choice from their previous squad who they feel will bring strength to their team. All eight IPL teams with their respective representatives will take part in the event. BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla will also be present at the event.

The retention policy:

Each team can retain up to five players from their previous squad by the virtue of the combination of direct retention and Right to Match (RTM) cards. There can be a maximum three retentions or three RTMs in the bay of one franchise, they can use three retentions and save three players before auctions or instead use three RTMs without retaining any players up till the auctions.

Price guidelines for retentions:

Three players retained pre-auction and its salary cap

Player 1: Rs 15 crore

Player 2: Rs 11 crore

Player 3: Rs 7 crore

Option 2 – Two players retained pre-auction

Player 1: 12.5 crore

Player 2: 8.5 crore

Option 3 – One player retained pre-auction

Player 1: 12.5 crore

If the franchise decides to not retain any player and go ahead in the auction, they can use their RTM card and seal a deal for a lesser or a higher price than what they will be paying in order to retain the player.

Break up of players and rules:

The amount provided to each team for their expenses in the upcoming auctions has been set at Rs 80 crore. Each of team can opt for a squad consisting of maximum 25 and minimum 18 players with 8 overseas players.

A maximum number of 3 capped Indian players, 2 overseas players can be retained in the three submissions. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will have to select from the list of players who played for either Gujarat Lions or the Rising Pune Super Giants in the last season.

On uncapped players, there will be a Rs 10 lakh increase in the reserve price this season. As for capped players, Rs 30 lakh player will be sold for Rs 50 lakh. A 50 lakh player, meanwhile, will be sold for Rs 75 lakh. There is no change in the minimum auction reserve price for players in the range of Rs 1, 1.5 and 2 crore as decided by the IPL Governing Council.