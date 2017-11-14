Delhi Dynamos launched their fiery new kits for the upcoming ISL season in presence of their sporty brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez who set the ball rolling for the upcoming season. The Bollywood beauty gelled well with the Dynamos fans who were present there at the event and promised that she would try her best to attend as many Delhi games as she could in the season.

Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez is the first ever woman brand ambassador of an ISL football club. After watching a few ISL games from the celebrity stands alongside her friends from industry who are associated with a host of other clubs in the Indian league, she has played her bet on Delhi Dynamos. “Look at her, isn’t she just the perfect choice for the role, she is classy and fitness oriented. We planned to welcome her on board and we are glad she agreed and we are here, said Dr Anil Sharma, CEO of GMS group which co-owns the Delhi based ISL outfit when asked about how Jacqueline and the Delhi Dynamos got together. Jacqueline is an avid fitness freak and has previously represented Puma as their brand ambassador, though the football territory is seemingly an unknown one for her, she has made a smooth transition and has already impressed the Dynamos fans with her bubbly attitude and evident love for the ‘beautiful game.’

Jacqueline Fernandez was in New Delhi for the jersey launch of the Delhi Dynamos, where she was put through a small but stern football test and she didn’t disappoint. She also assured her support to the players and the fans and promised that she will try her best to show up at the stadiums in as many games as she could. Among other Bollywood celebrities who will be engaging fans of their respective clubs would be, Ranbir Kapoor for Mumbai City FC, Abhishek Bachchan Chennaiyin FC and Arjun Kapoor for FC Pune City. When there is football involved, there has to be some banter too, but Jacqueline believes its more about enjoying the game and praising the hard work of the players. “Football is a game of teamwork and every side has prepared their best so I would wholeheartedly support the Dynamos and will let the players do the talking”. Jacqueline’s love for Delhi seems to be a strong one and she believes its one of the best markets to promote films, and now that she has Delhi Dynamos as a reason to travel to the capital more often, “I think I should move here,” she reckons.

Not many Bollywood actors who don their club colours and preach their support for the sides know the history or the current setup of the clan, but Jacqueline is certainly not one of them. She took a second to name Albino Gomes when asked about Dynamos’ top pick this season, and further, she also asserted her Dynamos knowledge by rightly answering the question on the number of semifinal finishes achieved by the Delhi club.

Delhi Dynamos players led by captain Kalu Uche alongside Jacqueline dazzled on the ramp to officially launch their new kits for the upcoming ISL season. The new home kit features the red and dark blue colours which represent the club’s crests. The red and dark blue polka dots on either side of the jersey gives it a striking sporty appeal making it relatable for players and fans alike. The jersey also perfectly fits the Dynamos fan chant which goes as ‘Delhi Dynamos, we are the Reds, we are the Blues.’

Stating that the new jersey represents the club’s progressive philosophy, Anil Sharma said, “The new jersey symbolizes our desire for progression and we are hopeful that the club will go one step further than what it did last season.”

Delhi Dynamos will sure be a strong contender for the top 4 spot this season, with a mix of great talented players from around the world. Experienced Nigerian striker Kalu Uche who has previously represented FC Pune City in the ISL has been assigned the responsibility to lead the side. Veteran Spanish coach Miguel Angel Portugal brings with him hefty football experience which will come handy in the Indian conditions.

Here is what the Delhi Dynamos team roster looks like:

Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes, Sukhadev Patil and Arnab Das Sharma.

Defenders: Gabriel Cichero, Jayananda Singh Moirangthem, Lalmangaihsanga Ralte, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Munmum Timothy Lugun, Pratik Chowdhary, Pritam Kotal and Rowilson Rodrigues.

Midfielders: Eduardo Moya, Jeroen Lumu, Matias Mirabaje, Paulinho Dias, Seityasen Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Vinit Rai.

Forwards: David Ngaihte, Guyon Fernandez, Kalu Uche, Romeo Fernandes and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Delhi Dynamos will kick off their season against FC Pune City in an away game on November 22.