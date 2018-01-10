Xavi feels that Barcelona is the final exam for any player while their El Clasico opponent on the other doesn’t even play beautiful football. Former Spanish midfielder and FC Barcelona legend said that unlike the Catalan giants, the La Liga holders never fancy playing beautiful football. Xavi, who graced the El Camp Nou for 18 years, also dissed 2017 Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo when he praised his former club's talisman Lionel Messi and said it is embarrassing whenever the little magician gets compared with anybody else.

Taking a dig at Real Madrid’s style of play former Spanish midfielder and FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez asserted that unlike the Catalan giants, the La Liga holders never fancy playing beautiful football. Xavi, who graced the El Camp Nou for 18 years, also dissed 2017 Ballon d’Or Cristiano Ronaldo when he praised his former club’s talisman Lionel Messi and said it is embarrassing whenever the little magician gets compared with anybody else. “Tactically he [Messi] understands everything,” Xavi was quoted as saying. “It is embarrassing that he is compared with anybody else,’’ Xavi continued. “Messi is aware of everything—space, time, where his teammates are, and the opponents,” he added.

Currently performing below their expectations, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are 16 points adrift of La Liga leaders and Xavi’s former club FC Barcelona with Lionel Messi leading the goalscoring charts. Xavi feels that Barcelona is the final exam for any player while their El Clasico opponent on the other doesn’t even play beautiful football. “Barcelona is the final exam for a player,” Xavi told El Pais. “It is the most difficult club and the most demanding in the world. Madrid do not play so beautifully. At the Bernabeu, if a defender hoofs the ball into the stand it is fine. That is the culture. The fans applaud,” Xavi added.

Reminiscing the Mourinho era, Xavi alleged that their arch-rivals don’t want to play football. “Mourinho’s Madrid hit the ball direct over the top. Mourinho told his players never to stop the ball, to play quickly and then [Angel] Di Maria, Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Karim] Benzema would break,” Xavi said in a statement. “Now they do it with [Gareth] Bale. They don’t want to play football,” he concluded.