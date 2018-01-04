Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised England midfielder Jack Wilshere for his impressive performance against London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday. Wenger also backed Jack Wilshere for an England recall. "I think he is at the level now where not many people expected him to be," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was quoted as saying during a news conference.

"Since he has not played for England and I would say that means that everybody had given up on him," Wenger said

After being a key figure in an emphatic encounter against Chelsea on Wednesday at the Emirates in the Premier League, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has backed Jack Wilshere for an England recall. The Arsenal midfielder opened the scoring for the Gunners against Chelsea in the London derby last night which was his first goal in Arsenal colours since May 2015. The 26- year-old midfielder, who spent his last season at Bournemouth has played 11 league games for the Gunners this season. He last represented the 1966 FIFA World Cup champions at the UEFA Euro in 2016. Highlighting his performances against London rivals Chelsea, Wenger said Wilshere’s return to the England squad will not be a surprise if he continues to perform in the same manner.

Speaking about his fruitful recital which Arsenal fans witnessed last night at the Emirates, Wenger said that the returning midfielder is at the level where many people didn’t expect him to be. “I think he is at the level now where not many people expected him to be,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was quoted as saying during a news conference. Wenger then mentioned his last appearances for the Three Lions. “When was the last time he played for England? “Exactly, against Iceland [at Euro 2016] he came on,” Wenger said in a statement.

Wenger believes Wilshere deserves all the credit for his remarkable strength despite everyone gave up on him. The Arsenal manager then added that no one will be surprised if he headlines England’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. “Since he has not played for England and I would say that means that everybody had given up on him. Today, nobody would be surprised if he was selected again,” Wenger was quoted as saying. “So that means instances of us being criticised for that, I think first of all he deserves a great credit for remarkable strength and we do as well,” he concluded.