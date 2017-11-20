After battling prolonged illness, Czech Republic's tennis ace Jana Novotna passed away at her residence on Monday. Novotna had a long battle with cancer before she passed away at the age of 49. In her prime the Czech star clinched 12 Grand Slam women's doubles titles along with four more titles in the mixed category. Novotna won the Wimbledon women's singles title in 1998 and was also the runner-up in three previous Grand Slam tournaments.

She turned professional in February 1987 and became a household name after her success in doubles category. She was coached by four-time Grand Slam singles champion Hana Mandlíková during her peak years

Former Wimbledon champion and Czech Republic tennis ace Jana Novotna passed away at her home in the native land on Monday following a long battle with cancer. Novotna was 49-years old when she passed away. In her glittering career Novotna clicnhed the 1998 women’s singles title at the Wimbledon, beating Nathalie Tauziat in the final, to then become the oldest first-time Grand Slam champion in the Open era. Sharing the sad news a statement from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced the tragic news among the admirers of the Czech Republic great and tennis enthusiasts around the world. “After a long battle with cancer, Jana died peacefully, surrounded by her family in her native Czech Republic, aged 49.”

In her prime the Czech star clinched 12 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles along with four more titles in the mixed category. Novotna won the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 1998 and was also the runner-up in three previous Grand Slam tournaments. She turned professional in February 1987 and became a household name after her success in doubles category. She was coached by four-time Grand Slam singles champion Hana Mandlíková during her peak years. She also won all four Grand Slams in the doubles competition. Jana Novotna won the Australian Open doubles crown twice, while she had a hat-trick of French Open and US Open doubles titles to her name too. She was a silver medallist in doubles at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and 1996 Atlanta Games.

She also won the bronze in singles in the 1996 Olympics. Novotna also reached No.2 in the singles rankings, and No.1 in doubles and retired in 1999 before being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2005. Novotna’s name at the Wimebledon Championships first emerged when she presented her 1993 opponent Steffi Graf a tough competition at the All England club.

(With inputs from IANS…)