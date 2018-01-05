Croatian professional footballer Marko pjaca has joined Football club Schalke from Juventus. Marko will play for the German club until the end of this season on a loan amount. Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco welcomed Marko with open hands. The Croatian has already shown his moves at the ground in a practise session with Schalke in Benidorm.

Croatian winger Marko Pjaca joined FC Schalke 04 from Italian giants Juventus on loan, the German football club announced.”Marko Pjaca has joined Schalke 04 from Juventus until the end of the season on a loan deal. The agreement with the Italian champions does not include an option to buy. The Croatian was present on Thursday at Schalke’s training camp in Benidorm and had already passed his medical,” Schalke 04 announced on Thursday.

I would like to thank all the Juve fans for their great support since I arrived and especially during this hard period when I was injured. That is something I will never forget and will always carry in my heart.#ForzaJuve #finoallafine ⚪️ ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/lQF3eUvF4y — Marko Pjaca (@marko_pjaca20) January 4, 2018

Schalke 04 coach Domenico Tedesco said,”We are very pleased that Marko has chosen to join us because many clubs were interested in him. He brings some very special qualities to our team.”He can be used in a number of positions. He can play right as well as left, as a number 8 or even up top. He is robust and is quick too.” The 22-year-old ruptured his cruciate ligament in an international with Estonia in March last year and despite being named in the Juventus squad for a series of Serie A league games in the last few months he has not yet made an appearance.

He made his comeback in the second team, where he was able to impress Domenico. He has scored 28 goals in 92 competitive games. He also represented Croatia at the 2016 European Championships and 1 goal in 13 caps for his country.