Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane asserted that he is not hat future has in store for him as Blancos manager but he will make sure to end things in the best way because his side still have many possibilities to win things all over again. With the Spanish La Liga title becoming a mountain to climb for the holders, Zidane's Real Madrid are still considered as strong contenders in the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey) and UEFA Champions League.

With Real Madrid having a habit of sacking managers within the blink of an eye, Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane is also uncertain about his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu as uncertainty looms about the Frenchman’s future. Zidane said that he is not sure what future has in store for the current manager and how things can shape up at the end of the season. As per the current position of the 12-times European champions is concerned, Zidane’s chances of staying at Madrid next season are in real danger. The Whites are 14 points behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga and were recently decimated by Ernesto Valverde’s side at home.

When Zidane was asked how long he is planning to stay at Real Madrid, the former Galacticos star replied: "It's sad but here you never know". "I will try to end the season in the best way because we have many possibilities to win things again and that's really motivating for me and for the team," Zidane was quoted as saying. "I can't look further than the six next months I have ahead," he added.

Zidane’s much anticipated BBC reunion was cut short when Fench striker Karim Benzema suffered a hamstring strain during his side’s Clasico encounter with Barcelona. With Benzema expected to stay out of action, Real Madrid are likely to utilise the transfer season and make the most of it. “We can sign new players until January 31, the possibility is there and anything can happen, but what I said before and the most important thing for me is that I’m very happy with my squad, and whatever happens for better or for the worse, I’m the one who built this squad and I take responsibility for that,” Zidane said in a statement.