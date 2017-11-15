Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones reported last night that Portuguese International Cristiano Ronaldo told Los Blancos president Florentino Perez that he will not sign a Real Madrid extension. Real Madrid are now expected to walk on a tight rope for some time as the 12-time European champions are expected to do everything to stop Ronaldo from leaving.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might be on the verge of a possible exit from the Santiago Bernabeu if the current rumours, which are looking as a cluster of dark cloud surrounding the La Liga giants turned out to be true. As per reports, new rumours are being speculated over Ronaldo’s exit from Real Madrid’s locker room as the 4-time World Player of the year has informed club president that he will not continue his career in the White’s outfit. Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones reported last night that the Portuguese International told Los Blancos president Florentino Perez that he will not sign a Real Madrid extension.

The report also stated that Perez will not sell their club record-breaking goal scorer as the former politician and Spanish businessman wants Ronaldo to end his glorious career here at Madrid. While it is pretty obvious for the world’s best club to save their talisman from a possible move away, Real Madrid are expected to walk on a tight rope for some time as the 12-time European champions are expected to do everything to stop Ronaldo from leaving.