Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane believes his glorious years in football as a player at the Santiago Bernabeu doesn’t give him an insurance policy or job security. Despite guiding his side to multiple triumphs including two UEFA Champions League triumph and La Liga success last season, Zidane admits the fact that he is not supposed to be at helm of Real Madrid for 10 years. “Zinedine Zidane isn’t a player at Real Madrid anymore. That Zidane no longer exists,” the Real Madrid manager was quoted as saying by France Football.”Now it’s down to Zinedine Zidane the coach to carve out a career. I’m not protected by what I’ve done as a player at this club,” he added.

With Madrid’s poor run of form in every trophy they are competing for whether its a the Champions League or their La Liga defense, Zidane is expecting to face several criticisms as the second half of the season shapes up. “I know I won’t stay [in the job] for 10 years,” Zidane reckoned. Madrid in their UEFA Champions League defense failed to top their group and are destined to face Ligue 1 giants PSG in the round of 16 phase. “I know that one day it [the coach’s job] will come to an end at Real Madrid, so I make the most of it and I do everything I can to be successful, ” Zidane was quoted as saying.

In La Liga, they are 16 points behind league leaders and arch-rivals FC Barcelona, who recently thrashed them 3-0 at El Grand Clasico in December. As Madrid’s dry run is getting unfolded weeks after weeks, Zidane has acknowledged the fact that the clock is ticking real fast and he is expected to have limited time at Madrid. “I say to myself, ‘if I’ve got 10 days left here, then I’m going to live those 10 days to the max; if it’s six months, I’ll live those six months to the max’. I don’t think beyond that,” Zidane said in a statement.