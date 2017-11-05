Barcelona scored the all-important winner against Sevilla when Rakitic's teasing cross was met by former Getafe striker Alcacer, who then steered the spotlight from Lionel Messi as the Argentine forward reached new heights with the club by marking his record-breaking 600th appearance for the Catalan giants. Messi is only the third Barcelona player to represent the Catalan side in 600 times after former teammate Xavi Hernandez and current club captain Andres Iniesta.

Spanish league leaders Barcelona retained top spot in La Liga when they clinched a much important 2-1 home victory against Sevilla thanks to a match-winning Barca from Paco Alcácer, who upstaged Ernesto Valverde side’s talisman Lionel Messi on his record-breaking 600th club appearance for the Catalan giants at the Camp Nou stadium. Paco Alcacer, who was given a surprise start by Valverde in Barcelona’s 11th league fixture made the most out of it as the 24-year old Spanish international was able to reflect his name on the score sheet in both the halves against Sevilla. “He got two important goals and we hope that they give him the confidence that strikers need,” Valverde was quoted as saying during his post-match press conference.

“We are happy with him and for the team. He has not played a lot and he has shown that he is a goalscorer and we are happy,” the Barcelona coach added. The Spanish forward opened Barcelona’s account for the night in the 23rd minute when Sevilla defender Escudero made a mess of his clearance, allowing Alcacer to make a darting run forward and finish off in quite some style. Making their comeback in the game on minute 59th, Sevilla’s Banega got the match level pegging when his cross from a corner was latched on by Pizarro, whose towering header got ‘s side level terms with Barcelona. As the game was shaping up to a frustrating draw for the home side, Alcacer was brought into the action once again by Rakitic’s teasing cross which was met by former Getafe striker to steer all the spotlight from Lionel Messi as the Argentine forward reached new heights with the club.

With the win, Valverde’s men restored their 4-point lead over second placed Valencia in the La Liga standings for this week while their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid are struggling with 20 points in 10 games. Lionel Messi added another feather in his cap by completing 600 appearances for Barcelona. Messi is only the 3rd player after Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta to complete such achievement.