FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde revealed Catalan giants went through difficult times after Neymar was transferred to French Ligue giants Paris Saint Germain in a record-breaking transfer fee. Negotiations were successful when Neymar’s buyout clause was met by PSG’s recording breaking bid of €222million for the Brazilian superstar. With their arch-rivals, Real Madrid winning major honours by clinching the Spanish League title and UEFA Champions League, Neymar’s transfer was the hardest thing Barca fans went through during their downward spiral. Ernesto asserted that the Brazilian’s superstar joining PSG was indeed a difficult moment for FC Barcelona.

“Neymar’s departure was a difficult moment for the club,” Valverde was quoted as saying by Barcelona’s official website. After completing Neymar’s move to PSG, the Catalan giants invested their money in signing Brazilian midfielder Paulinho and Borussia Dortmund’s young sensation Ousmane Dembele as new reinforcements. Dembele’s new venture as a Barca player started dreadfully where the Frenchman’s introduction ceremony at Camp Nou became the talking point on the internet, followed by a horrendous thigh injury in September. With Frenchman eying his comeback after recovery, Valverde said Dembele’s return is a great news for FC Barcelona.

“Any Barca player is a different player. Dembele’s profile was different to anything we had,” Valverde was quoted as saying. “He is able to play in various positions and is very fast. We have a big squad, we’ve made good replacements up to now, and now he’s coming back. It’s great news,” the Barca manager added. Leaving the bad times behind, the Catalan giants have regrouped themselves and are occupying the spot in La Liga with 45 points in 17 games.