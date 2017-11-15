Adding more fuel to fire regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's possible move away from 12-times European Champions Real Madrid, Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos has hinted that their charismatic forward might be seeking new challenges as he was unsure about the Portuguese captain's future in the Spanish capital. Here’s what Sergio Ramos said about Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the speculations regarding Cristiano Ronaldo of leaving Spanish giants Real Madrid are spreading like wildfire in the world of football, Los Merengues captain Sergio Ramos has expressed his uncertainty over Renaldo’s future at Madrid. Ramos, a prominent figure among the set of Real Madrid fans is also another easy target for Spanish media to capitalize on this concerning news as the Spanish defender was resentfully involved in the intriguing Cristiano Ronaldo situation. After news of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid took centre stage it became pretty obvious for Spanish media to reach out Real Madrid gaffer Zinedine Zidane and club captain Sergio Ramos.

When reporters tried to get hold of the situation by asking Sergio Ramos about the spreading rumours of Ronaldo leaving 12-times European Champions Real Madrid, the Blancos captain tried to distance himself from the Ronaldo episode. First, Ramos rhetorically commented about the Ronaldo situation and then detached himself from the developing situations by saying he has no clue about these things. “Cristiano is leaving? Ask him, I don’t know about these things,” the Spanish defender told reporters. The La Liga title holders will entertain Atletico next in the mouth-watering Madrid derby as they will travel to Wanda Metropolitano (home of Atletico Madrid) to face Diego Simeone’s men on Matchday 12 of the Spanish League.

“We hope to play a good role in the derby and then we’ll see,” Ramos said ahead of the derby clash with Atletico. “It’s the good thing about football – difficult games come in,” Ramos was quoted as saying. Zinedine Zidane’s side are currently occupying the third spot in the Spanish league and are interestingly level on points with their noisy neighbours Atletico Madrid, who are fourth due to goal difference. The 28-year old former Sevilla defender said Madrid cannot repeat their clumsy mistakes in the next vital fixtures which are expected to shape-up La Liga before the year ends. “We have a minimum margin of error because we have wasted several points, he added.