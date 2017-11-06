Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid resorted to winning ways as the La Liga holders beat league strugglers Las Palmas 3-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday. For Real, starman Cristiano Ronaldo failed to embark his name on the scoring sheet despite creating several chances in the intriguing contest. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during the post-match interview revealed that Blancos' record-breaking goal scorer goes home upset if he is unable to make a mark in any contest.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos revealed the reason behind the grim look of their stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo, who looked upset throughout his team’s home game against La Liga strugglers Las Palmas on Sunday where the four-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to get his name in the team’s score sheet. After facing regular criticism for lack of goals this season, Sergio Ramos defended both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. “Cristiano and Karim’s goals will come in. Karim is more generous in that sense,” Ramos told Movistar. The Spanish international Sergio Ramos said that their star player goes home upset when he failed to embark his name on the scoring sheet despite making a valuable contribution in his teams’ 3-0 win over Las Palmas.

“Cristiano is certainly going home upset when he does not score,” Ramos revealed. Defending champions Real Madrid were back to their winning ways on Sunday when a goal-hungry Zinedine Zidane’s side ease past Las Palamas 3-0 in their 11th fixture of Spanish league La Liga at the Estadio Santiago Bernebau in Madrid. Despite creating so many chances for Los Blancos and nearly missing out the goal scoring opportunities, Ronaldo was again goal-less in La Liga. “But we do not worry that they have scored few goals because they make a difference and what matters is winning, and the goals will come,” Ramos was quoted as saying.

The 12-time UEFA Champions League winners have played 11 games and are currently occupying the third place in La Liga, just eight points adrift of their bitter rivals FC Barcelona. “The team played for the victory from the first minute,” Ramos reckoned. For Real Madrid, midfielders Casemiro, Marco Asensio and Isco were on target against Las Palmas.”Las Palmas kept men behind the ball and after the first goal, they tried to play on the counter,” Ramos said in a statement. “We took advantage of the spaces and the victory is very important for us,” he added.