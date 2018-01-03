Although the players representing the Real Madrid locker-room are giving a headache to manager Zinedine Zidane in order to select the best possible eleven for any fixture, it’s the current form of the club which is concerning Blancos president Fiorentino Perez. Time has come for Zidane to make amendments in the Real Madrid squad by bringing exciting prospects to Madrid rather than relying on BBC (Gareth BALE, Karim BENZEMA, Cristiano RONALDO).

After winning five trophies in 2017, it will be unfair to say that the year 2018 for La Liga holders and UEFA Champions League defending side Real Madrid is turning into a year to forget. Madrid are 15 points behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona in La Liga and grabbed the second spot in group H of the UEFA Champions League to set a date with competition’s dark horses PSG. Going by their current performances Real are likely to give their La Liga title defence a nail-biting finale.

In the UEFA Champions League where they are looking to clinch the title for the third successive year, their next opponents PSG are already a force to reckon this season. For the Los Blancos, their knockout encounter with the Paris giants spearheaded by former FC Barcelona star Neymar, Urugyan striker Edinson Cavani and French sensation Kylian Mbappe is the ultimate clash of the heavyweights. With the opening of the winter transfer window this season, changes can be made in the Madrid locker-room by roping new reinforcements at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Here are the players Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane can bring as reinforcements through winter transfer window this season:

There’s more to Real Madrid than BBC (Gareth BALE, Karim BENZEMA, Cristiano RONALDO) and with the striking force of Madrid staying at the bench or plagued by injuries in most of the season, a change in the attacking department for Madrid is a must for Zidane. After selling Álvaro Morata and Mariano Díaz to Chelsea and Lyon respectively, it’s time for Real Madrid to roll back their policy of buying a supporting striker or super sub.

1) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund, Gabonese)

The Gabonese striker who is seeking a possible exit from Borussia Dortmund can be a perfect match for Zinedine Zidane if he wants to boost his attacking department rather than always relying on the BBC.

2) Thomas Muller (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)

The prolific German international who has donned several positions for the Bavarian giants can be an exciting addition for Real Madrid in terms of getting goals and also be creating some. Muller is known for his decisive goals for BAYERN Munich and has always remained a player Bayern manage counts. Stealing Muller from Bayern Munich might now be cheap but it will be worth it.

3) Paulo Dybala (Juventus, Argentina)

The next big thing representing the Turin side is Paulo Dybala and his agile moves and skilful finishing, Argentine international Paulo Dybala has made a name for himself in Serie A and is expected to lead the attacking department for Juventus with an example. Just like Muller acquiring Dybala’s services will not be a walk in the park but with looking back at Perez signing history, Dybala’s addition in the Madrid lock room can be move Zidane can fancy.