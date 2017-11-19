Former managers of the Premier League club Leicester City and German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, Claudio Ranieri and Carlo Ancelotti have turned out to be the strong contenders for Italy's head coach job after the Azzurri sacked Gian Piero Ventura after the 4-time FIFA World Cup winners hit rock bottom and failed to seal their berth in the upcoming FIFA World CUP that will be hosted by Russia in the next summer. "In Italy, the situation of the coach is almost secondary, because we have hit rock bottom and need things to change," Ranieri said.

Nante manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed that will definitely respond to Italy’s national team call-up as the next manager after the Azzuri failed to seal their berth for next year’s FIFA World Cup and are on a ‘downward spiral’ ever since their shocking defeat against Sweden was recorded at the Stockholm Arena last week. Italy’s failure in qualifying for the Russia World Cup paved the way for Gian Piero Ventura, who asked to leave after Italy “hit rock bottom” by missing out their World Cup berth for the first time since 1958. When asked about whether the former Leicester manager who created history with the Foxes by winning the Premier League title with the club two seasons ago, Ranieri said the ultimate decision of his appointment is not in his hands as the 66-year-old is coaching Ligue 1 club FC Nantes.

“Would I be the Italy coach? I would have to think about it, but it doesn’t only depend on me, as I have a contract with Nantes and a president who I would have to talk to,” Claudio told Sky Sport Italia. “I read names like Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti. I say that right now they need to think carefully about what to do next. Whoever they get from that list will be excellent,” Ranieri was quoted as saying. With the embarrassing exit and Sweden’s shocking inclusion in the World Cup made Italy join the likes of Netherlands, Chile and USA among the household names that will be missing the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer. While other rumours speculate the recently sacked Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti as Italy’s next gaffer, Ranieri said he ‘would love to talk to’ the Italy’s national team selectors over his possible appointment as head coach.

“I think that in Italy the situation of the coach is almost secondary, because we have hit rock bottom and need things to change. There are interesting young players and we will get back on our feet,” the former Greece manager said in a statement. “Italy hadn’t missed the World Cup for 60 years, but at times you need to hit rock bottom to get back on your feet,” he concluded.