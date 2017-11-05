PSG star striker Edinson Cavani said that he plays football only for the passion he has towards the beautiful game rather than being focused on being one of world's great like other players. The 28-yearold striker who was on the score sheet once again in the absence of talisman Neymar said that he doesn't play football to be a legend. He plays football for pleasure, for the passion that he has as a football player.

PSG star striker Edinson Cavani after scoring his 100th Ligue 1 goal for the French capital on Saturday has revealed that he is not focused on becoming a legend in football. The Uruguayan striker, who was a mere shadow when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in town, is now on a roll as Cavani was on top of the scoring sheet with 35 goals last season. Cavani is likely to repeat his last season’s goal scoring heroics for PSG as the 30-year old forward scored a stunning brace on Saturday night in his side’s 5-0 bashing of Angers in Ligue 1 making him level with Monaco ace Radamel Falcao on 13 goals in top scorers’ list of the French league.

The former Napoli forward believes that he is more concerned about team success instead of being focused on being called as the greatest strikers of all time for PSG. “I try to give everything for my team. Football is like that. Today we are here, but after we don’t know,” Cavani was quoted as saying. Cavani asserted that he always gives his level best and he is happy for the club and fans if things go accordingly to the plan. “I give the maximum. If things go well, I’m happy for myself, for the team, for the club, for the fans,” the Uruguayan international reckoned. Cavani then revealed that he is not concerned about the legend stature in PSG as he plays the beautiful game for the passion he has as a footballer.

“But I don’t play to be a legend. I play for pleasure, for the passion that I have as a football player,” Cavani said. “It’s a nice evening because we came here to win and we leave with the three points after playing a big game. We earned the three points,” he added. PSG were without their talisman Neymar when PSG thrashed Angers in Ligue 1 with goalscoring exploits from Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler along with Cavani himself.