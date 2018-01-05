Lionel Messi signed a fresh contract at Barcelona in November 2017 keeping him at the Catalan club, however, political tensions in Catalonia and an incredible clause in his contract can see the Argentine depart for free. He is currently leading the La Liga goalscoring charts this season.

Lionel Messi could be on his way out of Barcelona due to an incredible clause in his contract. The Argentine talisman signed a new contract at the Camp Nou in November 2017 in a deal which will see him stay with the Catalan giants until 2021. The staggering contract has a release clause of €700million, but if a clause in his contract is triggered he might be forced to leave for free. The growing political tensions in Catalonia could be the reason behind Messi’s departure. If Barcelona which falls in the Catalan region is restricted from participating in the La Liga which is the Spanish top flight and is forced to stand out of the English or the French league then any club wanting Messi won’t have to pay the clause.

According to reports in Spanish publication El Mundo, Messi’s contract features an eye-watering release clause of €700million. But if the situation in Catalonia has any effect on Barcelona’s standing in either the Spanish, English, French or German league system, then Messi can leave for nothing. However, irrespective of what happens in the controversial region, Barcelona looks set to keep playing in the La Liga. The Camp Nou outfit is currently on top of the table with an unbeaten run of seventeen games.

Messi is likely to see out his remaining contract with the club and keep destructing defences like he has been doing ever since donning the Barcelona jersey. The Barcelona ace in his glorious stint of 17 long years with the Spanish club has won everything that has to be won in club football. Apart from the total 30 titles that he has collected with Barcelona, Messi has been honoured with the Ballon d’Or award a record five times. Midfield maestro Andres Iniesta is the only other Barcelona player who has as many titles to his name with Barcelona.

He has once again started the season a sensational note and has already netted 15 times and provided six assists to help Barcelona remain at the top of the table and outnumber fierce rivals Real Madrid by 15 points. Barcelona will next play Levante on Sunday.