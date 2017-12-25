Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar along with other top footballers shared pictures of their Christmas celebrations on social media. After a fierce half of the football season, it's time for the superstars to bond with their families and enjoy the Christmas vibe before they return back to business.

After a long fierce half of exciting football season the starlets are relaxing with their families on Christmas | Photo - Instagram |

Its Christmas and the festivities are in the air. The good vibes of the day have also surrounded top footballers across the world who are all celebrating in their own ways with family and pals. From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all have shared pictures of their celebrations. The football season is about to heat its peak with all the top flights halfway through and it’s time for the megastars to get a crisp break from football and spend quality time with their loved ones. Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lifted his 5th Ballon d’Or this year and helped the Los Blancos claim second straight Champions League title and also steered them to a La Liga triumph. Overall it has been a perfect year for the Portuguese except for the bitter loss against fierce rivals Barcelona earlier this week in the first El Clasico of the season, which ended the Madrid outfits hope of successfully defending their La Liga title.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, had a phenomenal goal scoring season but his side let him down in a majority of competitions. However, the Barcelona talisman ended the year on a happy note with a goal and assist in the El Clasico and number 1 finish for Barca. The eternal football rivals after clashing against each other at the Santiago Bernabeu, the two superstars can be seen enjoying Christmas in pictures shared on Instagram. While Ronaldo shared a picture of his family of five with their close friends, Messi could be seen with his parents dressed as Santa Claus and his partner with the couple’s two kids.

“Merry Christmas, peace, love God and health = family,” Cristiano captioned his picture

Feliz Natal,paz,amor Deus e saúde =FAMÍLIA❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

“Merry Christmas to all,” wrote Messi with his picture

Feliz navidad para todos !!! A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Messi’s former team-mate and PSG starlet Neymar who recentlty travelled to Brazil from Paris for some personal work was seen celebrating Christmas with his mother, father and sister.

Manchester United defender Daley Blind shared a picture of himself with his wife and dog. “Merry Christmas,” he captioned the post. Another Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan looked dapper in his Christmas post where he can be spotted standing in front of a Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas my dear friends! Wishing you all a very Magical 2018,” he wrote with the post.

Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅🏻 A post shared by Daley Blind (@blinddaley) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Mkhitaryan and Blind’s Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard shared two posts in a jolly Christmas mood. “Merry Christmas To Each And Everyone Of You, I Hope You All Enjoy The Christmas Holidays,” he wished his fans.

#BelieveInYour…⭐️ A post shared by Jesse Lingard (@jesselingard) on Dec 24, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Colombian superstar James Rodriguez, who is currently playing for Bayern Munich after being loaned from Real, took to twitter to share pictures with his daughter and wished his fans.