Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was asked to choose between two eternal rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and he had no second thoughts on whom to pick out of the two greats. Read on to find out who Ozil thinks is better: Messi or Ronaldo.

Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has chosen between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The German midfielder who is currently surrounding the rumours of an exit in after the end of the current season had absolutely no hesitations in picking one of two of the greatest of the game. The Arsenal midfielder was addressing queries from the fans at a fan event organised by Sky Sports with fellow Gunner Shkodran Mustafi when he was hit with a question that has been the centre of most of the football debates. Who is better Messi or Ronaldo?

Both Messi and Ronaldo have proved their credentials across Europe with their scintillating skills and goal poaching, the debate who is better has surged ever since the Portuguese ace claimed his 5th Ballon d’Or equalling Lionel Messi’s prestigious triumphs. Ozil who spent four seasons at Real Madrid rising to prominence while playing alongside the likes of Ronaldo and Di Maria picked his former teammate over his eternal rival. “I will go for Ronaldo because I played with him,” replied Ozil to the fan who asked him the question.

Meanwhile, Mustafi chose to go with Messi over Ronaldo. Ozil’s choice can be justified as he saw one of the best phases of his career with the La Liga giants winning a La Liga title and one Copa Del Rey. He started out with his hometown club Schalke where he gained promotion through the youth ranks and then secured a move to Werder Bremen where he spent two years impressing heavily with his attacking flair in the midfield. He was scouted by Real Madrid and played for the Los Blancos and announced himself to the world. He moved to Arsenal in 2013 to play under Arsene Wenger breaking the hearts of millions of Madrid fans. Since arriving at Arsenal in 2013 he has won two FA Cup titles with the club and has provided most number of assists in the Premier League in the last four season.