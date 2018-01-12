Betting odds on Thursday suggested that Liverpool are favourites to sign Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann who has long been linked to a move to Manchester United. Fans went wild after the reports and floored the claims in a hilarious manner. Read on for details.

The January transfer window kick-started with Liverpool managing to put the first nail in the coffin by securing the services of the world’s most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk. Now the Anfield outfit has been linked with Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann. The betting odds appear to be in the favour of the Reds who have now become the favourites to land the France international who remains one of the prime targets for both Barcelona and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp is on a desperate hunt to bring in reinforcements at the club after Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona on a staggering £142m deal earlier this week.

The Sky Bet has suggested that the odds have been cut to 7/2 for Griezmann making a switch to Liverpool while Manchester United and Barcelona remain behind at 14/1 to rope in the French sensation. The Reds have got some cash handy after the Coutinho transfer and Griezmann perfectly fits the bill. The attacking playmaker has been in a fine form this season scoring eight goals and providing six assists in fifteen appearances across competition this season. His signing can significantly strengthen Liverpool’s already established attacking prowess.

Liverpool among others have also been tipped to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar. The French attacker is also on the radar of Arsenal but the Anfield outfit are in the pole position to secure his signatures. Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has also been linked to Liverpool but will prefer a move to Arsenal instead. Whatever the future may hold for Griezmann who has decided to leave Atletico, internet didn’t seem to agree with the claims of Liverpool being the frontrunners in the chase. Some also took a dig at the English giants, “If Liverpool actually sign Antoine Griezmann I’ll walk outside and eat the first piece of trash I see. #LFC #Griezmann, wrote one user. Here are some hilarious transfer reactions on the transfer rumour.

please tell me liverpool fans don’t think they’re signing griezmann? more chance of us signing sanchez — Chris (@YanitedChris) January 11, 2018

If Liverpool actually sign Antoine Griezmann I'll walk outside and eat the first piece of trash I see. #LFC #Griezmann — Shaun S (@ShaunStevensYea) January 12, 2018

They only reason we'd get Griezmann is because he probably thinks that's his easiest way to get signed by Barcelona! — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) January 11, 2018

If Griezmann joins Liverpool then i'll run around my street bollock naked….not happening 😴😂 — Jamie Baiton (@BaitonJamie) January 11, 2018