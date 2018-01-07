In a statement issued from Anfield Stadium, Liverpool confirmed that Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms. Liverpool had agreed a $192.5 million deal to sell Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Liverpool is expected to receive $142.5 million up front, setting a new British record, with the rest of the fee in realistic add-ons.

The final deal will be eclipsed only by the $271 million Paris Saint Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer and the $223 million Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG at the end of his initial loan spell from Monaco. Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for $11.6 million in January 2013. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “It is with great reluctance that we — as a team and club — prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Philippe Coutinho. I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100% certain his future — and that of his family — belongs at Barcelona.

It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind.” “Players will come and players will go, that is football, but as a club we are big enough and strong enough to continue with our aggressive progression on the pitch, even when we lose an important player. We have never been in a better position in recent times, as a club, to react in the right way. We will use our size and strength to absorb moments like this and still move forward.”