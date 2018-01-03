Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has advised Liverpool to keep hold of star midfielder Philippe Coutinho till the next summer from Barcelona clutches to avoid losing their top four spot in the Premier League and progression in the Champions League. Coutinho looks set to leave for Barcelona in January.

As Barcelona strengthen their clutches on Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho the deal seems inevitable and might unfold by the end of the January transfer window. In the build-up of unarguably the most talked about transfer saga of the January transfer window, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has offered a sensible solution over the current fuss surrounding the English giants and the Spanish leaders. His advice can be a fruitful one for all parties. Meanwhile, Coutinho looks determined to seal his move to Spain after handing a transfer request earlier this year, Barcelona is also certain of landing their main man finally ending the long-term chase.

Barcelona after bidding an initial £114million to lure Liverpool in letting of their prized possession has now upped the bid to a whopping £130m making it clear that they are not going to get easy in their pursuit of the Liverpool man. Barca have been largely encouraged by Coutinho’s firm resolve over securing his dream move which collapsed earlier in the summer of 2017. The Brazilian scored 23 goals last season to finish as the top scorer for the club and has netted 8 times this season for the Reds. Deeming the move imminent football pundit and former Liverpool stalwart Carragher said that the two dealing clubs should agree to a deal in the upcoming summer rather than in January.

Carragher tweeted his opinion explaining how a summer move will be a favourable situation for all parties. According to him Liverpool should agree on a big fee for Coutinho but convince Barca to take him to the Camp Nou only in the summer so they don’t risk their Champions League campaign or the top 4 spot in the Premier League. Earlier in the summer transfer window of 2017, Liverpool had done the same when they agreed to bring Naby Keita to the Anfield on a deal the following summer.

“Best thing @LFC is agree the BIG fee for Coutinho to go in the summer like we’ve done with Keita, not now. What do the club gain by doing it now? Top 4 & CL progression seriously risked if they sell in Jan, & difficult to replace him now. If he goes on strike he damages himself,” Carragher tweeted.

The mishap from Nike has also heated up the debate and left Liverpool agitated in the saga, though the club has not yet condemned the incident or decided to take legal action against the American sportswear giant, the apparent mistake has sure soured the relationship between the two dealing clubs. The expected fee would be another block on the road for Barca who have a strict funding regime. Liverpool meanwhile, would be keen on getting the most out of the Brazilian considering they just broke the world transfer record for a defender by forking out 75 million for Virgil van Dijk.