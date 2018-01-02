Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho looks set to get his dream move ahead in the January transfer window as his representatives try to convince the English giants to let him leave. Barcelona after the Nike revelation has certainly got the Liverpool administration fuming but are likely to land their target.

Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho is determined to get his dream move to Barcelona in January and reports suggest that his representatives are working hard to convince Liverpool to let go of the midfielder. The 25-year-old was on a move in the summer transfer window of 2017 but Jurgen Klopp didn’t sanction the leave with no replacements lined up. After once again starting the season on a sensational note, Coutinho has remained an integral part of the English giants and his departure will surely be a dent in that magnificent attacking unit powered by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

After Nike unintentionally dashed out the secret of Coutinho’s imminent move to England, it seems like the Barcelona administration is all but sure of landing their long-term target. Media reports in Spain over the last few days have clearly suggested that Camp Nou will be sure shot next stop for the Liverpool attacker. However, Liverpool looks firm on their desire to keep hold of their prized possession. Jurgen Klopp earlier had said the club had got no offers for the player and that there are no negotiations as such yet. However, things have certainly softened since last year and Liverpool’s clutches on the player has weakened. The untiring efforts of the agents working to get the deal rolling can finally see Barca get their biggest January transfer which they need desperately with Dembele suspected to be on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

According to a Guardian report, Barcelona and Liverpool might come to terms on a deal which will see Coutinho leave the Anfield only at the end of this season. The deal will be favourable for all parties as Klopp would not like the idea of losing a valuable player in the middle of the campaign while Coutinho would be able to put all his heart in what he will know is the last few days of his illustrious Liverpool stint.

One source with knowledge of Barcelona’s plans stated that Coutinho would “do anything in the world” to secure a move to the Camp Nou. He missed Monday’s win over Burnley with a thigh injury that is also supposed to keep him out of Friday night’s derby with Everton, and hasn’t played for the club since Nike advertised Barcelona shirts with Coutinho’s name on the back and claims that he was “ready to light up the Camp Nou,” the report further stated.

The mishap from Nike has also heated up the debate and left Liverpool agitated in the saga, though the club has not yet condemned the incident or decided to take legal action against the American sportswear giant, the apparent mistake has sure soured the relationship between the two dealing clubs. The expected fee would be another block on the road for Barca who have a strict funding regime. Liverpool meanwhile, would be keen on getting the most out of the Brazilian considering they just broke the world transfer record for a defender by forking out 75 million for Virgil van Dijk.