Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah was rewarded for his consistent performances in 2017 with African Player of the Year. The Egyptian pipped Senegal spearhead Sadio Mane and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the most coveted individual award in African football.

Egypt international and chief architect of Liverpool’s phenomenal resurgence in English Premier League, Mohamed Salah on Thursday was crowned African Player of the Year for his tremendous footballing exploits in 2017 calendar year. Salah pipped club mate and Senegal international Sadio Mane and Borussia Dortmund and Gabon spearhead Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the most-coveted individual football award in Africa. The Confederation of African Football awards ceremony was held in Accra, Ghana and was attended by all the big guns of African football plying their trade in the top footballing leagues of the world.

After receiving the award, a visibly buoyant Salah at the ceremony said, “It was very difficult to explain that moment to qualify to the World Cup after 28 years. And to have a great season with the clubs, with Roma and Liverpool. This award is a big award for me … it’s a special moment for me in my career.” The award finalist is decided after all the head coaches or technical directors of national teams of Africa cast their vote. This was the first time when captains of the African international teams were also permitted to vote.

Can't really complain about a great 2017, but very much looking forward to 2018… pic.twitter.com/1ke9zRAK1U — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) December 31, 2017

Mohamed Salah was rewarded for his eye-catching displays at both club and international fronts. Since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian has been in sensational form having scored 23 goals and assisted another 8 in 29 appearances in all competitions. While he single-handedly led Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers and helped his country in securing a FIFA World Cup berth since 1990. He was the joint top scorer in the final round of WC qualifiers.