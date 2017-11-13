While talking to sports journalist ahead of England’s clash at the monumental Wembley Stadium, Coutinho said he was disenchanted for not representing the past three games for the Reds because of his injury. "Unfortunately, I could not play for Liverpool in the past three games because of injury," Coutinho was quoted as saying.

Liverpool’s prolific midfielder and Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho will be making his return to his national side as the Brazilian star asserted that he has successfully overcome his malevolent thigh injury. Continuo is set to headline Tite’s star-studded line-up including the likes of Neymar, David Luis, Gabriel Jesus against England on Wednesday night at the Wembley. The 25-year midfielder’s last appearance is dated on October 22, when Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side were thrashed by Pochetino’s Tottenham Spurs in the English Premier League. Spurs dismissed Liverpool 4-1 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 80,827 including the great Diego Maradona.

Taking all the major blows along with a thigh injury, Coutinho has received a call-up to his national side Brazil where Tete used the Liverpool ace as a mere spectator in his side friendly match on Friday with Japan. The South American giants defeated the Samurai Blue 1-3 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France. While talking to sports journalist ahead of England’s clash at the monumental Wembley Stadium, Coutinho said he was disenchanted for not representing the past three games for the Reds because of his injury. “Unfortunately, I could not play for Liverpool in the past three games because of injury,” Coutinho was quoted as saying. “Now I feel 100% fit, I have recovered and I am in a good shape to be available for the game against England,” Coutinho added. The former Inter Milan midfielder said he feels honoured to wear the Brazilian jersey and never wanted to miss any opportunity in representing his national side.

“I never want to miss any Brazil games. I am honoured to wear this shirt whenever I can,” the Brazilian midfielder said in a statement. When asked about Brazil’s opponents, Coutinho said he is looking forward to facing the Three Lions as the 1966 World Cup winner will be Brazil’s first European opponents under coach Tete’s reign. “England will be our first European opponent under Tite [Brazil coach]. We are looking forward to battling with them,” Coutinho said. “They have a lot of quality players who operate in a top league like the Premier League. It will no doubt be a difficult encounter,” he added.