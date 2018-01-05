Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has requested the Premier League clubs to reduce the prices of the match day tickets for fans to enjoy regular football action. The Belgian is one of the oldest members of the current City squad and has been playing in the English top flight for over a decade.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has urged the Premier League clubs to lower the price of match day tickets. The veteran defender recently completed his MBA (Masters of Business Administration) from the Manchester Business School and remains a solid pillar of the formidable City backline. The Belgian international believes that it is important for the home fans to be able to afford the tickets and see their favourite teams play. Kompany believes Premier League is on the right track in terms of gaining popularity across the world but the English Football Association needs to rethink the tickets pricing.

“You get better home advantage depending on the atmosphere that you can create within your facilities, and that is linked to the people who enter your stadiums,” said Kompany, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s ‘Wake Up To Money’. “The Premier League is generating two or three times the revenue of the other top five leagues in Europe, so at what point do you realise that your revenues are that big as a TV product, and the revenue from match-day tickets is only getting smaller?

“At what point do you decide we are actually now going to make sure if it is a TV product, it is the best product in the world? Meaning not just the best players, but the best atmosphere in the stadium; meaning the right people in the right place,” he added.

According to a Mirror report, the tickets revenue has fallen down and is expected to hit a new low in the future with the clubs unprecedentedly increasing the base price of their tickets. Despite Premier League collecting more money than La Liga through broadcasting and TV rights, the EPL administration has failed to cater to the needs of the enthusiastic football audience which makes the league a success.

“The Premier League is generating two or three times the revenue of the other top five leagues in Europe, so at what point do you realise that your revenues are that big as a TV product, and the revenue from match-day tickets is only getting smaller?

“At what point do you decide we are actually now going to make sure if it is a TV product, it is the best product in the world? Meaning not just the best players, but the best atmosphere in the stadium; meaning the right people in the right place,” reckoned Komapny.

The rock-solid defender has been part of the Premier League for a decade now and has seen his team rise from being minnows to being a force to reckon with. He showcased his business skills keeping aside the football for a while and spoke for the fans who he thinks pay the whopping price for a lifetime experience.

“If you assume the Premier League gets bigger and you gain markets in China, India, Africa, America, you could fill the grounds with tourists. You can do it, and make more money. They’d just come and spend £400 a ticket, it’s nothing for them because it is a once in a lifetime experience, like going to an NBA or NFL game,” he told BBC Radio.