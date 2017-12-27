Aguero is reportedly is not happy at Manchester City and is looking out of Manchester but with Arsenal keeping firm hold of club superstar Alexis Sanchez, Argentine's move is not likely to happen. Fresh reports suggest that Real Madrid are ahead in the race for signing the Argentine forward.

Sergio Aguero has been sensational for Manchester City this season but is reportedly not happy at the Etihad and his wanting a way out of England. Reports suggest that Real Madrid are keen on landing the Argentine superstar but the move is not materialising due to Arsenal’s reluctance to sell the Chilean superstar. Manchester City’s move for Sanchez collapsed on the summer transfer deadline day after Wenger failed to bring in a replacement. Speculations over Sanchez’s future have since been intense. On the other hand, Aguero was not happy with the fact that he was being replaced in the pecking order by the Chilean. Both the players have not played with their hearts as they see their future at different clubs.

Manchester City’s record goalscorer has been in the good books of Real president Florentino Perez who has tried to woo him to Spain several times eventually failing to convince the former Atletico Madrid ace. However, it won’t be very difficult for Aguero to make a decision if the Los Blancos come calling. He is not happy at the Etihad and the European champions are on a lookout for reinforcements upfront with misfiring Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema failing to bag considerable opportunities.

The reason behind Aguero’s dismay at City has been Guardiola’s uncertain approach. The Catalan manager had failed to provide him full-time games after substituting him in recent matches or not starting him in important games. He was not started in the derby win and was also substituted in the 4-0 victory over Spurs in the league. With Perez keen on plotting a move, Guardiola would not interfere as he had earlier clarified that he will let his players decide their future. “I understand the feelings but I respect Sergio, what he has done, and what he will do in the future. He’s a legend. He will decide everything about his life and his future, Guardiola had said when asked about Aguero’s future at the Etihad.

Real Madrid meanwhile have had an abysmal start to their La Liga campaign where they sit on the fourth spot after a 3-0 loss against arch-rivals Barcelona in the season’s first El Clasico. They sit 14 points adrift Barcelona on the La Liga table and have been drawn against a high flying Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the Champions League last 16. A clash which can see their title defence get shattered at the hands of the likes of Neymar and Mbappe.

Arsene Wenger has so far into the season maintained that the Chilean ace will remain at the club despite surging rumours. Wenger in a press conference told reporters that the London club has received no enquiries for Sanchez and that he is all set to stay at the club.