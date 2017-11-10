Chelsea's prolific midfielder Eden Hazard believes his Belgium counterpart Kevin De Bruyne is currently the best player when it comes to English Premier League. Hazard, who joined Chelsea after the London club's first UEFA Champions League title triumph in 2012 also appreacited Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and called him his idol.

Chelsea fruitful playmaker Eden Hazard hailed Manchester City midfielder and his Belgium counterpart Kevin De Bruyne as the best player in the English Premier League. “Kevin is definitely the best player in the Premier League at the moment,” Hazard was quoted as saying. Hazard, who once shared his Chelsea locker room with De Bruyne in season 2014 before his fall up with then manager Jose Mourinho said that Kevin is currently playing for the best team (Manchester City) in the Premier League. “City are the best Premier League team and Kevin is an important player in [Pep] Guardiola’s system,” the Belgium playmaker said in a statement.

The 24-year old clinched major football honours from the English Premier League by winning PFA and Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year in 2014-15 helping Chelsea to another league success. Hazard was speaking ahead of his national side’s upcoming friendly match at home against Mexico when he heaped praise towards the former Wolfsburg player, who joined City in 2015. Hazard believes that it’s easier for him to play with De Bryune because they share a good chemistry, just like any set of good players. “It’s easy to play with Kevin because we’re good players,” Hazard was quoted as saying.

Hazard was pivotal when his side edge past Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at Stamford Bridge last week. When asked about the hefty schedule he is going through where he is producing brilliant performances for both club and country, Hazard said he personally feels good after returning from a severe ankle injury.”Personally, I feel good. There is no apprehension related to my return from injury,” the 25-year old reckoned. “I am already at the top but I still hope to improve,” he added. The Real Madrid target on Wednesday also praised manager Zidane and considers him his idol. “Everyone knows the respect I have for the man,” he told RTL. “For the player he was and for the coach he is, he was my idol,” Hazard said.