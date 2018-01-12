Manchester United are leaving no stones unturned in making the January transfer window a grand one for manager Jose Mourinho. A host of superstars like Alexis Sanchez, Jamie Vardy and Javier Hernandez have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford. We bring you the latest on the rumours.

Manchester United are eyeing a January swoop for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s recent dip in form. Jose Mourinho has identified three potential strikers to ease the pressure on Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian poacher has had seen an ordinary second half of the season after kick-starting things in style for the Old Trafford outfit. United has also been lately heavily linked with want-away Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez who looks set to secure his move to Manchester City. However, recent reports suggest that Mourinho is trying to hijack the Sanchez deal and has also offered a better deal than Guardiola to both the selling club and the player.

According to a Telegraph report, Alexis Sanchez features on top of the three-man list formed by Mourinho in order to reignite his sinking attack. Jamie Vardy and West Ham striker Javier Hernandez also are on the Portuguese manager’s wish list. Vardy would cost United a sum close to £35million while Sanchez and Chicharito would come cheap. This is not the first time the English striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, earlier in the summer transfer window he was widely touted for a high profile move after continuously impressing for the Foxes with his pace and flair.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez who has failed to make an impact at West Ham is likely to be released by the Hammers. Manager David Moyes is willing to listen to offers for the player reports Mirror. Sanchez looks close to secure his move to City despite surging United links. Reports suggest that Mourinho has offered the Chilean staggering £400,000-a-week wages. Arsenal have also been offered the chance to sign Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan. At the Anfield, another transfer looks certain to happen in January. Jurgen Klopp wants £30 million for injury-prone striker Daniel Sturridge.