Jose Mourinho who is into his second term with the English Premier League giants Manchester United believes in the club's strategy of promoting the academy players in the first team. Denying the accusations of being a manager who only relies on established experienced players, Mourinho stated the likes of Rashford, Lingard and McTominay are examples of him favouring the academy graduates

Manchester United are a club with a history of nurturing young talent at their traditional Old Trafford academy, it has been the club’s philosophy to carve first team players out of the academy graduates and the club managers have successfully adopted the philosophy. Reds current boss Jose Mourinho has no different views in the matter and has stated that the suggestions of him being a manager who majorly prefers established talent over youth is all but allegations as he has continued Manchester United’s policy of playing an academy player in every matchday squad since October 1937. So far in 3,885 games that United has played from October 1937, one or more academy graduates have started in every game.

Jose Mourinho in an interaction with Mirror revealed that he is fond of the club’s tradition and has never broken the streak of playing an academy player in each game and reckons that even after him any other manager who takes the charge at Old Trafford should not try to break the ritual. “I don’t want to be the one that breaks that and I think the next United manager – it doesn’t matter when he comes – should also try not to break it, “It is more difficult now than it was before, but I think it is good. I feel it like a way to keep a certain identity of the club. To keep that identity means, basically, we should bring a new player from the academy every season,” said the Manchester United manager.

Often seen as a big player-manager who doesn’t bother about the club’s youth setup, Jose Mourinho has played down his critics and has played the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Axel Taunzebe and the latest one Scott McTominay. Jose mentions that for him it’s not about increasing the debut numbers of the academy players but it is more important that the players who are capable to play for the first team stay put and cement there place in the senior team. “You can bring someone to play 10 minutes, then the player disappears and then you can say, ‘Oh, 40 players have their debut with me’. But none of them are important. I think what is happening with (Jesse) Lingard and (Marcus) Rashford is now happening with Scott McTominay… because he is not going to leave the club anymore. To follow a certain pathway is important. I am doing it with McTominay. Mr Van Gaal had the start of Rashford, I am having it with Scott McTominay and, next year, there should be another,” said Jose Mourinho as quoted by the Mirror.

McTominay is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils but has won six caps for United so far, representing the Reds in two Premier League games last season. In the current season, he has played two Champions League games and 2 League Cup matches for the club. After Paul Pogba’s injury, Mourinho has largely shown his trust in the English midfield prodigy and McTominay has repaid the trust with a brilliant display on the pitch.