Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs had personally scouted Kylian Mbappe for 1 year at Monaco and was also monitoring Gabriel Jesus' progress at Palmeiras. After his assessment of the two players he had asked United to sign them but the club ignored his plea.

French sensation Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City starlet Gabriel Jesus could have been playing for Manchester united had the club administration agreed to sign the duo on cheap during Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal’s reign. United legend Ryan Giggs made some startling revelations about the club’s transfer policies which have not been well formulated since the departure of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. Giggs who was an assistant to Van Gaal for two years at Manchester United before Jose Mourinho’s arrival in 2016 revealed that he was personally scouting the two of the most sought after talent in football currently well before they raised to prominence.

Ryan Giggs had requested United to sign both Mbappe and Jesus for cheap but his advice was ignored by the club and the two prodigies remained in their native countries before making staggering impact with their flourishing skills. Giggs was working under Van Gaal from 2014 to 2016 after David Moyes’ dry stint with the Manchester giants. The duo won the FA Cup in what becomes their last season with the club. Giggs departed after Mourinho’s arrival but is set to take-charge at a top English club soon with several clubs in line demanding his services. The Class of ’92 legend who was a part of United’s most dominating era in Europe reckons he knows what a Manchester United player looks and plays like.

He claimed that he was monitoring Gabriel Jesus’progress at Palmeiras much before his £27 million to rivals Manchester City in 2016. Talking about Mbappe, he said, he was personally involved in the scouting activities alongside club’s chief scouts and was keen on bringing in the 18-year-old who was then perfecting his trade at Monaco. United spent whopping money after Sir Alex’s departure to sustain a top class squad, however, things are still not on the track at Old Trafford.

“I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago, I watched Mbappe for a year. I was watching them with the chief scout and it was a no-brainer. It was just like, ‘Get them, Giggs was quoted as saying by Mirror. Revealing more about the opportunity to bring in the talented duo on a bargain, one of United’s most successful players added that the players were available then for as low as £5million. “It would have cost £5million or something – get them, loan them back – and that’s where the recruitment could have been better. I know what a Manchester United player looks like,” Giggs said.

Mbappe who is currently on a goal scoring spree at PSG has formed a formidable partnership alongside Neymar and Cavani to terrorize defenses across Europe. He will cost PSG a humongous £160million once the loan deal is converted into a permanent one. Ryan Giggs also went on to reveal about differences with Louis Van Gaal over the sale of three players. He insisted that the likes of Danny Welbeck, Johny Evans and Rafael should not have been sold. They were United players and should have remained at the club suggested Giggs.