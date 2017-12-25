Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who joined the Old Lady 13 years ago in 2004 from Dutch club Ajax represented the Italian club for two seasons during his memorable spell. "I targeted Ibrahimovic when I was Roma coach. Juventus made an incredible purchase, they bought him for €16million, payable in four payments,” Fabio Capello was quoted as saying.

Former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello revealed Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not ace at shooting when he signed with the Turin club. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who joined the Old Lady 13 years ago in 2004 from Dutch club Ajax represented the Italian club for two seasons during his memorable spell. The Italian manager who clinched the Scudetto twice with Juventus during Ibrahimovic’s stay said that he had his eyes on the Swedish forward during his AS Roma coaching days and was glad his club eventually ended signing him up.

"At Ajax, they decided he would not be a great player. They preferred to keep Mido, who was easier to manage," the former Juventus manager added. Despite having many offers in hand, Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined forces with Capello after successfully completing his transfer from Ajax in a reasonable fee around €16million. Although Capello's comments might irk many of his present club fans at Manchester United but according to the legendary Italian manager, who is famously known for thrashing FC Barcelona 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League final with Milan, Ibrahimovic was missing his shooting boots when he joined Juventus.

“When Ibrahimovic arrived at Juventus, he was not good at shooting,” Capello said in a statement. Capello also added that agent Mino Raiola told him that ‘Zlatan is really strong; he breaks goalkeepers’ hands’, to which Capello interestingly replied: ‘Listen to me: so far, he’s only broken the windows of the gym!’. Taking nothing away from the charismatic striker, who later turned out a household name for both Milan clubs, Barcelona and PSG, Capello said it was his hard work and strong determination which made him one of the best players. “Then Ibrahimovic began to train every day to kick and, obviously, as everyone knows, he improved a lot,” Capello added.