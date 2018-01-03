Danny Rose has been identified as the top defensive target by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho who wants to strengthen the left-back position. The Portuguese has given his consent on landing the defender but club chief Ed Woodward is of different opinion and has ruled out a bid for the Tottenham Hotspur man.

The left-back position has been of concern for the Europa league champions who are currently rotating Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and Daley Blind on the left flank. Danny Rose, who had earlier expressed his dissatisfaction over the Spurs’ transfer philosophy, has been on Mourinho’s wish list and a move could be on the table in the upcoming summer window. Rose is likely to cost a fair bit amount in excess of £50million. But as per a Mirror report, Ed Woodward wants Mourinho to settle with younger and cheaper options which has left the Portuguese frustrated.

“He is believed to have told the United boss that if he is to get Rose, he will have to offload some players or wait until the summer,” mentions the report. Luke Shaw has significantly boosted his manager’s morale after impressing in his orthodox position in the 2-0 win at Goodison Park but his recent fitness has put Mourinho in doubts. The defensive tactician wants to deploy more power at the back and get United running across competitions.

United are currently placed second in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift league leaders Manchester City who are enjoying a solid run at the top with 62 points from an unbeaten run of 22 games. United will lock horns with Stoke in their next Premier League fixture after facing Derby County in the FA Cup 3rd round encounter.