Pugilist Mary Kom created history on Wednesday after winning her fifth Asian Boxing Championship gold medal with a win over DPR Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi by unanimous judges decision (5-0) in Vietnam. This is Mary Kom’s sixth medal in the competition and fifth gold, having won four gold medals and a silver in the previous editions.

Both the boxers started off aggressively looking to score points with clean strikes. The Manipuri pugilist landed a few punches but the Korean was not one to back who came back attempting to knock out MC Mary Kom.

The next rounds were rather easy for the 34-year-old who was more cautious in her approach. Mary Kom put on display her defence tactics to fend off any threat from Hyang Mi and landed strikes as and when the opportunity came along.

Earlier in the semi-final, Mary Kom used her all tactical nous against Tsubasa Komura, who came up with a defensive approach. Komura maintained a safe distance through the opening round, perhaps hoping to put pressure in the next rounds. But Mary still found a way to land her punches and seized the initiative. She upped the ante in the second round and landed a barrage of punches to pick up crucial points.

Just when the boxing pundits had thought that MC Mary Kom was done, the Arjuna awardee showed that she is still capable of bringing laurels to country and that she is still the girl with the golden glove. Her last medal was a gold in the Women’s Flyweight (51 kg) category in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.