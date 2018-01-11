The elite Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) World Cricket Committee has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support cricket's inclusion in the Olympics. The Committee consisting the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly and Kumar Sangakkara discussed the issue in a meeting and urged the richest cricket board in the world to rethink its stance on cricket in Olympics.

Cricket has scaled unprecedented heights in recent years as the sport continues to reach new milestones and garner a new base of fans. Despite being a popular sport in a host of countries around the globe, cricket has not yet been permanently included in the Olympics. Former players along with active professionals and top cricket boards are trying their best to get cricket an official recognition in the biggest sporting extravaganza. The elite Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) World Cricket Committee has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics.

Cricket has been a part of the illustrious Olympic event only once at the 1900 Summer Olympics. A men contest was organised and Great Britain, the country which gave cricket to the world took the Gold medal. Basketball, volleyball and football are some of the major team sports which are currently a part of the Olympics. Cricket being a religiously followed sport in India, deserves formidable support by the country’s board which is also one of the richest cricketing administrations in the world feels the World Cricket committee.

Marylebone Cricket Club’s World Cricket Committee comprising the likes of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara and active Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan has requested the BCCI to help to get cricket included in the Olympics sports roster.

“The game’s application to become an Olympic sport is gathering momentum and that the only remaining barrier is India’s reluctance to proceed,” an MCC release stated.

“The committee has long been a supporter of Twenty20 cricket being included in the Olympic Games, believing it the single biggest step the game could take to unlock worldwide government funding and aid its global development,” it further stated.

The MCC has been working towards the progress of cricket all around the world and reckons Olympics as a perfect platform for the players to showcase their talent. However, BCCI has been rather unwelcoming about the idea. The MCC has now identified 2024 edition of the Olympics in Paris as potential cricket year.

“For men’s and women’s cricket to thrive in future generations, new countries must be introduced to the sport; playing cricket in the Olympics is the best way to achieve this objective. With plans for the 2024 Paris Games well advanced, the committee urges India to unite with the rest of the world game and lobby the International Olympic Committee for the inclusion of Twenty20 cricket in the Olympic Games, ideally in Paris but if not at Los Angeles in 2028,” the committee said.

The Marylebone Cricket Club owns the copyright to the laws of cricket and is considered as one of the most prestigious cricket clubs in the world. The committee comprising of some of the greatest of the games has been continuously striving to get the sport global recognition. Now that the Olympic nod has been passed from most of the countries, the BCCI remains a key figure and will decide the course of cricket’s future in Olympics.

The MCC in its meeting also discussed the growing concern in Test cricketing arena with young professionals’ getting attracted towards the shorter formats. Shakib Al Hasan pointed out how the financial incentives in international cricket and global domestic T20 leagues vary vastly. He noted that the budding players opt for the shorter format of the game considering the financial security they are assured.