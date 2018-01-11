Retired Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes that contract-rebel Mesut Ozil will thrive at Manchester United as the quality of players at Old Trafford is much superior to Arsenal. However, Wright also said that these are sad times for Arsene Wenger's side as two of the best players in club's history are outbound.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright firmly believes that German playmaker Mesut Ozil will be a massive hit at Manchester United. The now retired Englishman said that the quality of players at Old Trafford is much superior to Arsenal and Ozil will be at top of his game if he gets to play with Jose Mourinho’s men. The former Real Madrid midfielder has just six months remaining on his contract and will be a free agent in the coming summer.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Ian Wright said, “I think he’s that type of player who will drag a team by its bootlaces through a game, but if your team is playing well, he’s going to sprinkle stardust all over the place. With the players he’d be playing with at Man Utd as well, he is unbelievable.”

Hinting that Mesut Ozil has not realised his full potential at Arsenal due to the lack of top class talent at the club, Wright said, “He is just awesome, and with the right team, and the right movement in front of him, he is easily one of the best I’ve seen. He’s amazing.”

Wright later talked about the contract situation of both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, and conceded that both the players will be out of the club sooner than later. He said, “Is this difficult to say? Yeah. And we can’t keep arguably two of the best players, arguably in the history of the club, ability-wise. It’s sad times.”

Alexis Sanchez arrived at Arsenal in 2014 and has scored a phenomenal 80 goals in 165 games. But failure to win any significant silverware at the club has made the player skeptical and he is heavily touted to make a move to Manchester City in the coming days. On another hand, Ozil arrived in 2013 and has scored 27 goals and set up another 47 in 134 appearances. The German is consistently linked with a move away to Manchester United.