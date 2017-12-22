Real Madrid will lock horns with Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, ahead of the blockbuster clash former Los Blancos star Michael Owen has picked his all-time El Clasico XI. The star-studded team consists of interesting choices at the back and front.

As the El Clasico build up nears peak, former Real Madrid forward Michael Owen has given his verdict on the much awaited high profile contest between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The star England forward also chalked out his all-time El Clasico XI with some interesting picks. Eternal rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both found a mention but a notable absentee was the Brazilian genius Ronaldinho who played for the Camp Nou outfit during Owen’s stint at the Bernabeu. Despite the Brazilian not making it, the team is dominated by Barcelona players.

Owen spent a year with Real Madrid during the 2004-05 season and was a part of two El Clasico’s during his stint. Out of the two games, he featured in, Barca and Real went on to win one each. A great goal poacher of his time, Owen selected Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona to lead the line for his El Clasico XI. With Iker Casillas in goal, current Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos, Barcelona great Carlos Puyol and solid left-back Roberto Carlos make a formidable 3-man backline in the XI. Current Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane alongside Johan Cyruff, Michael Laudrup and Andres Iniesta make a blistering midfield. A notable absentee in the midfield is Iniesta’s favourite partner Xavi who is considered among the greatest of the generation. Ronaldo, Messi, Ramos and Iniesta are the only currently active players who find a mention in Owen’s XI.

Here is how Michael Owen’s All-time El Clasico XI looks like:

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas

Back 3 – Sergio Ramos, Carlos Puyol, Roberto Carlos

Midfield- 4 players- Michael Laudrup, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane and Johan Cruyff

Forwards- Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Owen gave his assessment of the biggest football battle of the season and favoured the Los Blancos to secure all three points at home and close down the gap in the La Liga table. With 42 points from 16 games, Barca are currently unbeaten in the league. Real with 31 points are 11 points adrift the table toppers. Mentioning that there is no room for an error for Real in the first El Clasico of the season, Owen said, I am expecting the home advantage for Real, they really can’t afford to let that slip off and they can’t afford to get any further behind Barcelona. I think these are the big games in which Real Madrid turn up and I am going to go with a 2-1 victory for them.

Owen also remembered his memorable experience of taking part in the elite football rivalry during his Real stint. “I have been fortunate to be a part of the biggest football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. We, unfortunately, lost the first one at the Camp Nou 3-0 in which I came in for 15 minutes. Then I started at the Bernabeu in a memorable 4-2 victory where I managed to score,” said the England international.