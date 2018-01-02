Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami wished his fans on New Year with a tweet which contained the picture of a Shiva Linga, the post created a huge uproar on twitter as a section of Twitterati bashed the pacer for being un-Islamic. Shami is currently in South Africa where he will be leading the Indian pace attack in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has yet again been targeted by the troll army on the internet and has been termed un-Islamic for posting a New Year wish with a Shiv Ling picture. The pacer has previously embraced a lot of criticism on the social media for posting pictures with his wife and the birthday celebrations of his daughter. Recently, former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif was religiously shamed for wishing fans on the occasion of Christmas. The troll continues to put celebrities to scrutiny on social media.

The Bengal bowler is currently an integral part of the Indian team which is practicing in South Africa ahead of the first Test of the 2 months long tour. He conveyed New Year wishes to his followers on Monday but the trolls decided to turn the heartfelt gesture into merciless trolling. “As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! Happy New Year!”2018 to you and family’s,” Shami wrote in a tweet which consisted of a Shiv Ling. Soon some of the radicals started shaming him for not ardently following the Islamic rules.

The trolls started slamming the bowler by throwing hate comments at him calling him out for posting a Shiv Ling picture. Some even said that he seems to have adopted Hinduism while others warned him against the wrath of Allah.

This is not the first time Shami has been subjected to moral policing on social media. A section of twitter users went hard at him for posting the pictures of his wife in a western outfit. He was also not spared for posting pictures of his daughter’s birthday celebrations.

Shami will be reuniting with the Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the Indian pace attack in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. He is already grinding hard to ensure that the tour becomes a fruitful one for him and the rest of the team. India will play three Tests in South Africa beginning from January 5 followed by six ODIs and three T20s.