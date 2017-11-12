Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a wow moment after he inaugurated his first global cricket academy — MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) — in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). MS Dhoni's training venture is a global cricket academy with all world class facilities. The academy was jointly inaugurated by Dubai-based Pacific Sports Club and Aarka Sports Club.

Aimed at promoting cricket and train the generation to which is yet to come, MS Dhoni’s academy is having all the world-class facilities to train new cricketers in the best way possible. Some of the facilities which the aspiring cricketers would be able to enjoy are safety nets, light for night matches, an in-house sports shop for world-class cricket accessories, a video analysis facility. In order to give the young cricketers, the academy will also provide opportunities for fielding squads in tournaments, apart from conducting regular matches.

Expressing how MS Dhoni was feeling after inaugurating the academy, the former Indian cricket team captain said that he was delighted to be a part of this venture and will contribute to the game in every way possible.

