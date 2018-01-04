The Board of Control of Cricket in India will decide on the new proposals from the COA and if it goes through, the likes of MS Dhoni will see out the pay cheque which goes to secondary category cricketers. The BCCI is likely to adopt pay structure that will be divided into four categories A+, A, B and C instead of A, B and C categories.

The former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who currently is one of the top paid players in the Indian team can now lose the contract and brought down to a lesser paid deal. The Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly formulated a new pay structure for the cricketers who have a central contract with the board. Media reports suggest that the pay structure will now be divided into four categories A+, A, B and C instead of A, B and C categories. Earlier the A category cricketers were being paid Rs 2 crore while the B and C category cricketers were getting Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively from the board. The newly introduced A+ category will have players who represent the country in every format, unlike MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, after retiring from Tests and stepping down from captaincy, has remained an integral part of the Indian team in limited over format. Respecting his capabilities the Ranchi talisman was being honoured with the same contract as other top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, if the new proposal is accepted, Dhoni will be shifted to the A category as he doesn’t represent the country across formats. BCCI officials will study the proposal by COA before executing it. However, the new policy will see all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain firm with their top contracts based on their ICC rankings as they are no longer regular team members in the limited overs format.

Earlier this year Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni met the BCCI officials to discuss the pay structure of the Indian cricketers and demanded a pay rise. Team India is currently practising in Cape Town ahead of the first Test against South Africa. MS Dhoni has not travelled with the rest of the squad and is expected to join them towards the end of the Test series.

Indian squad for the South Africa Test series:

Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul.